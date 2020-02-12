Isabelle Schultz
Isabelle Schultz looks for an open Warriors teammate as No. 2 Alexis Schroeder comes in to assist.

The Warrior Girls Basketball team played over the weekend in a Border Battle against Osage, Iowa. The event was held at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Warriors lost by 22 points, for a total score of 44-22. 

In last Thursday’s away game, the Warriors were close to getting ahead of the Cardinals for the win, but came up short by four points.

Lewiston-Altura 58, Caledonia 54

CALEDONIA (58)

 Alexis Schroeder 11 P, 3 3-PT; Haley Jennings 16 P, 3 3-PT; Ava Privet 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 10 P; Jovial King 1 P; Paige Klug 9 P, 2 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P. 

LEWISTON-ALTURA (54)

 Christa Sauer 8 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Lydia Greden 2 P, 1 R; Janae Salvetti 10 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Myia Ruzek 19 P, 14 R, 2 3-PT; Elise Sommer 8 P, 5 R; Zoe Rinn 4 P, 6 R; Keira Knabel 2 P, 2 R; Madison Oslie 5 P, 2 R. 

Halftime: CAL 27, LA 27.

 Free throws: CAL 5-12, LA 4-13.

 Three-point goals: CAL 9, LA 6.

Next games:

The girls take on Fillmore Central, away, on Feb. 11 and Rushford-Peterson, away, on Feb. 14. 

They play a re-scheduled game from Dec. 30, against Jackson County Central on Feb. 15, starting at 3 p.m., at home.

