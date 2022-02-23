Feb. 18: Caledonia 79, Fillmore Central 50

FILLMORE CENTRAL (50)

Kammry Broadwater 12 P; Jersey Ristau 8 P, 2 3-PT; Lauren Mensink 7 P; Kathryn Pickett 2 P; Alyssa Britton 8 P; Klaudia Biel 2 P; Regan Hanson 2 P; Aubrey Larson 2 P. 

CALEDONIA (79)

Alexis Schroeder 16 P, 4 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 6 P; Ava Privet 14 P, 4 3-PT; Paige Klug 15 P, 3 3-PT; Josie Foster 9 P; Jovial King 4 P; Arianna Tostenson 4 P; Elly Milde 2 P; Kennedy Kruse 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 4 P; Aubrie Klug 2 P; Regan King 1 P. 

Halftime: CAL 48, FC 27.

Free throws: FC 9-13, CAL 14-28.

Three-point goals: FC 2, CAL 11.

