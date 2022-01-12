By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior girls basketball team took on the Eagles on Tuesday night, Jan. 4, claiming a victory 61-53.
Caledonia had a rocky start in the game, allowing Dover-Eyota to score early in the game and handing them turnovers. The Eagles pressured the Warriors up and down the court, which was not easy for the Warriors to start their offensive strategy.
Sadie Treptow got the Warriors on the board with two points, and from there, the Warriors solved their way through the Eagles’ defense. At a 18-13 score, Alexis Schroeder scored a 3-point shot, leading to a rally by her teammates.
Another successful shot by Schroeder tied the score at 18-18. That was followed by a 3-point goal from Jovial King, and the Warriors’ points went up and up and up. Halftime score was 33-20.
Paige Klug got the scoring started in the second half with two more points. As a team, the Warriors displayed communication and a good offensive strategy to stay ahead of the points.
The Eagles had a small rally to tie up the score at 44 points, and for a few minutes both teams traded baskets.
Team work between Isabelle Schultz and Schroeder was a key point in the last few minutes, as they assisted and scored on several offensive plays.
Caledonia 61, Dover-Eyota 53
DOVER-EYOTA (53)
Olivia Riley 1 P; Sophie Andring 16 P, 1 3-PT; Izzy Aeschlimann 3 P; Laken Koehler 10 P, 2 3-PT; Malia Nelson 21 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Johnson 2 P.
CALEDONIA (61)
Alexis Schroeder 18 P, 2 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 10 P; Ava Privet 5 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 11 P, 1 3-PT; Josie Foster 2 P; Jovial King 6 P, 1 3-PT; Elly Milde 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 7 P, 1 3-PT; Aubrie Klug 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 33, DE 20.
Free throws: DE 4-15, CAL 5-8.
Three-point goals: DE 4, CAL 6.
Warriors picked up another win on the road on Thursday, Jan. 6, where they played St. Charles. Warriors won 55-18.
Caledonia 55, St. Charles 18
CALEDONIA (55)
Alexis Schroeder 4 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 11 P; Ava Privet 8 P; Paige Klug 4 P; Ambert Stemper 2 P; Jovial King 10 P; Arianna Tostenson 2 P; Elly Milde 6 P; Madisyn Tessmer 1 P; Isabelle Schultz 4 P; Emily Idekar 3 P.
ST. CHARLES (5)
Celia Cole 2 P; Hadli Heim 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lauryn Delger 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ivy Robert 8 P.
Halftime: CAL 36, STC 13.
Free throws: CAL 10-14, STC 0-2.
Three-point goals: CAL 1, STC 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.