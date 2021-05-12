Four athletes who enjoyed a fun morning on the Caledonia High School field last Friday, May 7. Pictured left to right is Tanner Winjum, Kaitlin Yarborough, Maddy Rommes and Cooper Frank. This event is usually hosted by Winona, but that was cancelled this year. Caledonia held its own, organized by Bob Burmester, elementary physical education teacher.
