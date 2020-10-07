By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Football fans and families are excited to get back under the Friday night lights, but the stands will be significantly less packed this year.
The district recently sent out a letter to families outlining the new guidelines, as per Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) recommendations.
At each game, 250 spectators will be allowed, with 125 spectators per school. According to the letter, Caledonia will sell three passes to each football player in grades 10-12 first, with their choice to purchase one, two or three of the tickets. Any remaining passes will go on sale at a later date.
Passes are good for all six games this season (home and away), at a cost of $36 each, non-refundable. No carryovers will be allowed if a game is not attended, but the passes can be shared. Every individual will need a pass to attend the games. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged at football games, Athletic Director Scott Sorenson said.
If passes are lost, no additional passes will be made. No ticket sales will be taken at games. The policy is followed by all schools in the southeast district.
As for volleyball games, no spectators will be allowed except for necessary personnel such as coaches, game officials, school staff and athletic trainers.
Both games will be livestreamed, however, details were still being worked out.
