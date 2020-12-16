Argus Staff

Caledonia Warriors head football coach Carl Fruechte and the coaching staff announced awards for football players last week. 

All Conference honors went to Casey Schultz, Elijah King, Austin Klug, Jacob Staggemeyer and Andrew Kunelius, while athletes Isiah Reinhart, Jacob Trudo, Skye Welch, Cole Welsch, Dalen Lemke, Logan Banse and Chris Pieper were awarded Honorable Mention. 

Andrew Kunelius was named to the Class AA All-State Academic Football Team with several other players from Minnesota schools. The team grade point average was 3.93 out of a 4.00 scale. 

Conference awards included many Caledonia names. Eli King was named Most Valuable Player, while Austin Klug shared the Offensive Player of the Year with Chatfield’s Sam Backer. 

Casey Schultz was named Defensive Player of the Year and Logan Banse was named Lineman of the Year. 

Carl Fruechte was also honored with Coach of the Year from the Three Rivers Conference.

