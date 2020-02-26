Caledonia/Houston wrestlers headed to the Mayo Civic Center last week for the Section 1A Individual Tournament. Five of those Warriors will move on to State Tournament in St. Paul.
Senior Alec Francis won the heavyweight class, and will return to State along with two teammates who competed at the Xcel Center last year. Those include senior Isaac Denstad, who took second at 152, and freshman Tucker Ginther, who took second at 126. Sophomore Brandon Ross and one more C/H grappler will join the trio. Ross won the 120 pound division at Section, and senior Jack Strub took second place at 170.
Francis arrived with a record of 29-5, and defeated Spencer Welsh of Dover-Eyota in the final with a pin. He also pinned Blake Carlson of Goodhue in the semis.
Ross (31-5) came close to advancing to State last year, when he was wrestling at 106. This time around, he won all the marbles with a 12-2 major decision, followed by a 6-0 win, and a 15-0 technical fall in the finals over James Jacobsen of Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland.
Denstad (32-5) got a major decision and a fall en route to a second-place finish, losing in the finals to Goodhue’s Baxter O’ Reilly by a slender 5-3 margin. He competed at 152 last year as well.
Strub (26-8) scored three decisions, falling to Noah Sayles of GMLOS, a state-ranked opponent, in the finals.
Ginther (26-11) made it to State last year at 113 – quite an accomplishment for an eighth-grader. Now competing at a higher weight, he scored a fall and a “sudden victory” prior to losing to Luke Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa by a 5-3 decision in the final round.
The State Tournament will convene February 27 – 29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The individuals tourney is currently listed for Friday (the 28th) and Saturday.
