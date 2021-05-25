By Jordan Gerard
Editor,
The Caledonia Argus
On a special day, five Caledonia seniors signed letters of intent to play their chosen sport at the collegiate level next year.
Parents, teachers, coaches and siblings were part of the special morning, as each senior answered a short questionnaire and then signed the letter.
Jenna Wiebke will be playing golf at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire while she studies business administration and economics.
She said she looked for a school in a bigger city, but still felt like home and for her, that city was Eau Claire. She also liked the golf coach, facilities and overall program.
Wiebke said playing in summer tournaments with collegiate athletes helped prepare her for this opportunity.
“I would say that the difference between high school and collegiate athletics is the amount of work put in,” she said in her advice to younger athletes. “Pushing yourself to improve outside of practices is what will take you to the next level.”
She is the daughter of Jason and Dana Wiebke.
Casey Schultz will be playing football at the University of North Dakota next year. He said he liked the football connection to UND and that was the deciding factor.
Schultz plans to start with general studies, and advised younger students to take advantage of their opportunities.
He is the son of Tom and Nora Schultz.
Sam Privet will be playing basketball at Northern Michigan University.
He said the university felt like the right place and he liked the coaching staff and the school. He plans on pursuing a degree in construction management.
He advised younger athletes to, “Work as hard as you can and listen to the coaches.”
He is the son of Lynda and Pete Privet. With him on signing day was his siblings, Ava and Leo.
Andrew Kunelius will be playing basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
He cited choosing Superior because the campus felt like home, and the people he talked to were welcoming. The basketball coach and the program also aligns with what he was looking for. He plans on studying business while at college.
Kunelius said working hard and trusting his coaches prepared him for this moment. He advises younger athletes to keep working hard.
He is the son of Leigh and Randy King and Todd and Shelly Liffrig.
Austin Klug will be playing baseball at North Iowa Area Community College, as he studies elementary education. He also liked the baseball coaches when he met them.
He advised younger athletes to take advantages of opportunities and always work hard.
He is the son of Eric and Sara Klug.
