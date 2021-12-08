By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It’s a team of girls who have garnered experience on the basketball court for the past few years together, and now, they’re showing just how fierce they can play. They took a victory over Rushford-Peterson, 68-30.
Tuesday night’s game against the Trojans had the Warriors starting out with a 3-point and 2-point from Paige Klug.
Thanks to a clean Warriors offense, they were able to get the ball to the shooters. They did have to fight through a pretty tough Trojans defense in the first few minutes of the game, but once the Warriors worked their way through that maze, they were on fire.
They allowed the Trojans a few points here and there, barring a few miscommunications on the court. Warrior scorers quickly included Alexis Schroeder, Sadie Treptow, Jovial King, Ava Privet, Isabelle Schultz, Emily Ideker, Amber Stemper, Josie Foster, Madisyn Tessmer and Kennedy Kruse.
It was a rough and tough game for the first half, with fumbles, steals and turnovers leading to more than a few tussles and jump balls, many of which went to the Warriors. Half time score was 40-18.
The second half showed a more controlled Warriors offense, with cleaner connections to shooters. The Warriors allowed the Trojans to break 20 points after half time, while breaking 50 points for themselves, thanks to a Kennedy Kruse 3 point.
The Warriors played La Crescent on the road on Dec. 3, taking a loss 53-49.
This week, they were scheduled to play Waukon on Dec. 9 and Rochester Lourdes on Dec. 11, both at home.
Caledonia 68, Rushford-Peterson 30
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (12)
Emarie Jacobson 1 P; Isabelle Kahoun 2 P; Taylor Helgemoe 2 P; Kallie Eide 3 P; Elizabeth Ekern 6 P; Kaylee Ruberg 13 P; Brie Papenfuss 3 P.
CALEDONIA (28)
Alexis Schroeder 10 P, 3 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 6 P; Ava Privet 5 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 16 P, 3 3-PT; Amber Stemper 6 P; Josie Foster 1 P; Jovial King 9 P; Kennedy Kruse 6 P, 2 3-PT; Madisyn Tessmer 4 P; Isabelle Schultz 4 P; Emily Ideker 1 P.
Halftime: CAL 40, RP 18.
Free throws: RP 8-13, CAL 7-10.
Three-point goals: RP 0, CAL 9.
La Crescent 53, Caledonia 49
CALEDONIA (49)
Alexis Schroeder 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 10 P; Ava Privet 11 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Klug 10 P, 3 3-PT; Ambert Stemper 3 P, 1 3-PT; Josie Foster 2 P; Jovial King 4 P; Kennedy Kruse 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 26, LAC 20.
Free throws: CAL 13-16, LAC 6-10.
Three-point goals: CAL 8, LAC 5.
