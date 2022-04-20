Eli King of Caledonia has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 MBCA McDonald Award. The McDonald Award is presented annually to the outstanding Senior Player of the Year.
Thirty Semi-Finalists were selected in February and eleven Finalists were selected in March. The eleven finalists were presented with a McDonald Award Medal.
The award is named in honor of Bob McDonald, a legend and icon in Chisholm, the state of Minnesota, and the nation for his accomplishments as a coach and his commitment to educating students. Coach McDonald, served 59 years as a high school basketball coach and is the only coach in Minnesota hoops history, and only one of 13 in the nation, to have led his teams to over 1,000 (1,012) victories. Coach
McDonald was also known for instilling the values of hard work, teamwork, a strong moral code, and high academic expectations for the students he served on the court and in the classroom. Bob is a member of the MBCA Hall of Fame, the MSHSL Hall of Fame, the NFHS National Hall of Fame, and the Minnesota Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Award, patterned after the Wooden Award, includes, but is not limited to, qualifications such as exhibiting strength of character, both on and off the court; contributing to team effort ; excelling on both offense and defense; and performance over the course of the entire season.
In addition to selecting the Player of the Year; the establishment of the award is also designed to focus attention on the positive aspects of basketball and the role coaches play in the lives of all the student-athletes they represent and serve.
