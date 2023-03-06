The Caledonia wrestling team capped off a fantastic season with a second-place team finish at the Minnesota state meet. The Warriors defeated their first two foes, before finally succumbing to Jackson County Central in the finals.
In the quarterfinals, Caledonia-Houston defeated United North Central (UNC), 35-23.
At 106, Aiden Burns won by Decision (7-2) over Levi Olson and Braxton Lange, at 120, won by Decision (6-5) over Conrad Koll, earning 3 team points each for the Warriors. In contrast, at 113, Hunter Frank lost by Decision (9-8) against Rhett Anderson and Tanner Ginther, at 126, lost by Decision (5-0) against Zach Hendrickson.
Tied 6-6, Owen Denstad took on Aaron Lake at 132, winning by Fall (2:40) and putting Caledonia ahead by 6. The Warriors then went on an impressive run, as Cory Scanlon at 138 and Tucker Ginther at 145 both scored 4 team points, winning by Major Decision (9-1) and (17-4), respectively. Scanlon faced Wyatt Olson, whereas Ginther defeated Zach Davidson.
Up by 14, at 152 Caledonia’s Austin Swenson lost by Technical Fall (21-4) to Hank Tellers, effectively cutting the Warriors' lead to 9. Determined to remain ahead, at 160 Isaac Blocker put up 6 team points, winning by Fall (1:22) over Riley Livingston. Appropriately following suit, at 170, Simon Seymour won by Decision (5-2) over Eli Roiko and, at 182, Aden Kulas also won by Decision (6-2) over Cooper Hasbargen.
Despite UNC earning 12 more team points, as Shawn Hendrickson won by Fall (3:09) over Alec Weinbender at 195 and Kevin Dailey by Fall (2:31) over Tyler Jennings at 285, the Warriors solidified its advancement in the tournament, as Ayden Goeztinger, at 220, won by Decision (7-4) over Ryan Peterson.
Semifinals
In the semifinals, Caledonia-Houston defeated Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE), 33-27.
BBE started strong at 106, as Aiden Mueller won by Decision (6-2) over Aiden Burns. Caledonia quickly responded, however, running away with the meet as its next 8 wrestlers all dominated. At 113, Hunter Frank earned 4 team points, winning by Major Decision (14-6) over Noach Welte. Tanner Ginther, facing Elliot Spanier at 126, and Cory Scanlon, taking on Wyatt Engen at 138, both earned 6 team points for the Warriors, winning by Fall (0:22) and (5:50), respectively.
At 120, Braxton Lange increased Caledonia’s growing lead, scoring 5 team points and winning by Technical Fall (17-0) over Louie Tensen.
Owen Denstad, Tucker Ginther, Isaac Blocker and Simon Seymour also contributed, with each wrestler earning 3 team points, winning by Decision over BBE. At 132, Denstad won 5-4 over Ryan Jensen; at 145, Ginther won 3-2 over Brett DeRoo; at 152, Blocker won 13-7 over Tanner Viessman; at 160, Seymour won 1-0 over Hunter Laage.
With Caledonia up by 30 points, BBE found themselves against the ropes. Determined not to give up, the BBE team went on an explosive run of its own and won the last 5 weight categories. At 170, Maximus Hanson won by Technical Fall (20-5) over Bronson Knutson; at 182, Carson Gilbert won by Major Decision (8-0) over Jacob Francis; at 195, Talen Kampson won by Fall (4:23) over Alec Weinbender; at 220, Ethan Spanier won by Fall (1:24) over Tyler Jennings; at 285, Harley Weber won by Decision (5-1) over Grant Ness.
Despite the BBE comeback and the team earning 24 team points in 5 rounds, the show was not enough. Caledonia remained ahead by just 6 points, solidifying the Warrior’s spot in the team championship.
Finals
In a fight for the first place team title, Caledonia fell to Jackson County Central (JCC), 43-19.
JCC drew first blood in the championship, as Kayden Eller won by Fall (0:59) over Aiden Burns in the 106 weight class, earning 6 team points. At 113, Hunter Frank answered back, earning 4 team points for the Warriors, winning by Major Decision (18-6) over Kyler Thier. JCC volleyed back, however, as Isaac Rodriguez, at 120, also won by Major Decision (15-2) over Tanner Ginther.
Down by 6, Braxton Lange tied the match, 10-10, as Benjamin Dahlin was forced to medically forfeit in the 126 weight class.
Feeling the pressure, JCC rose to the challenge, going on a 12 point run. At 132, Nolan Ambrose won by Decision (5-1) over Owen Denstad; at 138, Thomas Freking won by Decision (7-3) over Cory Scanlan; at 145, Logan Butzon won by Decision (2-1) over Tucker Ginther; at 152, Isaiah Rodriguez won by Decision (4-3) over Isaac Blocker.
Though Simon Seymour, at 160, won by Decision (3-2) over JCC wrestler Trey Rossow, Caledonia could not claw its way back to the top, as Seth Stai won by Fall (1:08) over Aden Kulas at 170. At 220, Caleb Vancura also won by Fall (0:36) over Tyler Jennings and, at 285, Cameron Scholten won by Fall (0:51) over Grant Ness.
Matthew Haley, at 195, additionally won by Decision (6-0) over Ayden Goetzinger, whereas JCC wrestler Dlyan Withers fell to injury against Eric Mauss in the 182 weight class.
