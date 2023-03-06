The Caledonia wrestling team capped off a fantastic season with a second-place team finish at the Minnesota state meet. The Warriors defeated their first two foes, before finally succumbing to Jackson County Central in the finals.

In the quarterfinals, Caledonia-Houston defeated United North Central (UNC), 35-23.

2023 Cal wrestling takes 2nd at state - team photo

Caledonia wrestling team takes second place at state.
2023 Owen Denstad - cal state wrestling (vs. UNC)

Owen Denstad gets the win against UNC.
2023 Grant Ness - cal state wrestling (vs. BBE)

Grant Ness competes against BBE heavyweight, Harley Weber.
2023 cal state wrestling - Simon Seymour w/ 2nd place plaque

Simon Seymour celebrates Caledonia's second place victory.
2023 Hunter Frank - cal state wrestling (vs. JCC)

Hunter Frank makes the takedown against JCC at state.
2023 Ayden Goetzinger - cal state wrestling (vs. JCC)

Ayden Goetzinger fights against JCC for the team title at state.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments