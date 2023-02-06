Successfully defending its home mats, Caledonia beat Fillmore 68-6 and Dover-Eyota 34-28 at a triangular Thursday, Feb. 2.

Hunter Frank, 113, gains momentum against the Fillmore Wolves.

The Warriors started off strong, as Aiden Burns at 106, Braxton Lange at 120 and Tanner Ginther at 126 all received six team points each, winning by forfeit. At 113, Hunter Frank also earned five team points for the Warriors, as he won by technical fall over Clayton Knutson.

At 132, Owen Denstad goes to work against the Wolves.
Cory Scanlon at 138 works hard to keep his man down against Fillmore.
Isaac Blocker at 152 is a success against the Fillmore Wolves.
At 120, Braxton Lange looks for his opening against the Eagles.
At 106, Aiden Burns fights hard for the Warriors against the Dover-Eyota Eagles.
At 195, Ayden Goetzinger digs deep against the Dover-Eyota Eagles.

