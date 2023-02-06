Successfully defending its home mats, Caledonia beat Fillmore 68-6 and Dover-Eyota 34-28 at a triangular Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Warriors started off strong, as Aiden Burns at 106, Braxton Lange at 120 and Tanner Ginther at 126 all received six team points each, winning by forfeit. At 113, Hunter Frank also earned five team points for the Warriors, as he won by technical fall over Clayton Knutson.
Caledonia’s lead continued to increase, as Owen Denstad at 132 scored three team points, winning by decision (11-4) over Kane Larson. Gaining fire, at 138, Cory Scanlan won by technical fall (5:49) over Connor Wingert. Tucker Ginther, at 145, won by fall (1:07) over Boston Wright, as did Isaac Blocker (3:22) at 152 over Carter Hovland.
At 160, Simon Seymour showed out for the Warriors, earning four team points, winning by major decision (11-2) over Orion Sass.
In a close match, 170 was one of two losses for the Warriors, as Oliver Hoeltzle won by decision (5-4) over Aden Kulas. The Warriors bounced back, however, as Eric Mauss, at 182, won by decision (7-1) over Cole Sass. At 195, Ayden Goetzinger earned six team points for the Warriors, winning by forfeit.
Fillmore’s second win came late in the match, as Aaron Hutton at 220 won by decision (6-2) over Tyler Jennings. At 285, the Warriors' Grant Ness also won by forfeit.
Caledonia vs. Dover-Eyota
In a close matchup, Caledonia held on against Dover-Eyota, winning 34-28.
The meet started off slow for the Warriors, as, at 106, Bronson Shea won by decision (6-2) over Aiden Burns, earning the Eagles three team points. The Eagles lead was soon dashed, however, as Hunter Frank, at 113, won by decision (12-7) over Devon Bye. At 120, Braxton Lange also won by decision (12-7) over Caden Haag.
In an impressive moment, Tanner Ginther at 126 earned six team points for the Warriors, winning by fall (3:57) over Cooper Hanson. At 132, Owen Denstad also won by decision (9-3) over Bolton Thesing.
Cory Scanlan showed his strength at 138, scoring four team points for the Warriors, winning by major decision (13-1) over Damon Bye. At 145, Tucker Ginther also won by fall (1:26) over Talen Rabe.
The Warriors hit a cold streak from here, allowing the Eagles to gain momentum and 12 team points. At 152, Brodie Kellen won by decision (9-3) over Isaac Blocker. Gavin Gust, at 160, won by fall (0:51) over Bronson Knutson and, at 170, Landon Lehnertz won by major decision (10-1) over Simon Seymour.
The Warriors quickly answered back, however, as Eric Mauss at 182 won by fall (4:44) over William Halbakken. At 195, Ayden Goetzinger also won by decision (10-3) over Aiden Gasper.
Tyler Jennings, at 220, fell (1:53) to Tyler Mix for the Eagles, and D-E's Jackson Duellman won by forfeit at 285, tightening the final score.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.