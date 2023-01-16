Despite a hard fight, the Caledonia Warriors boys basketball team fell to Aquinas (74-64) on Friday, Jan. 13 and to Rice Lake (73-67) on Saturday, Jan. 14. The two-day tournament was hosted at the La Crosse Center.
Caledonia vs. Aquinas
The Warriors kicked off the Midwest Players Classic by taking on Aquinas at the La Crosse Center. The Warriors dug deep in the first half, trading points back and forth. The score was tied at the break at 35.
Mason King (No. 5) and Lewis Doyle (No. 21) were both integral members of the team, each scoring 21 points. Doyle made one successful 3-point shot, whereas King made three. Reid Klug (No. 3) also had eight points, including one successful 3-pointer. Ethan Stendel (No. 14) had 4 points, Garrett Konz (No. 10) had 4, and Brett Schultz (No. 0) had 1.
The Warriors made five successful 3-pointers and nailed 8 out of an attempted 11 free throws for a 72.7% success rate in the loss.
Caledonia vs. Rice Lake
Against Rice Lake, Lewis Doyle (No. 2) led the Warriors with 21 points. Ethan Stendel (No. 14) had 14 points and Mason King (No. 5) had 10 points, including two successful 3-point shots. Reid Klug (No. 3) had 8 points and Garrett Konz (No. 10) had 5 points, including one 3. Brett Schultz (No. 0) had four points and Will Hahn (No. 30) had two points. Mason Schroeder (No. 4) also made one successful 3.
Unable to make a comeback, Caledonia was down 35-26 at the half. Caledonia made nine three throws out of an attempted 11 for 81.8%, as well as four successful 3-pointers.
The Caledonia Warriors next take on the Dover-Eyota Eagles at home Thursday, Jan. 16. Varsity warmups begin at 7:30 p.m.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
