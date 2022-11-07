The Caledonia Warriors volleyball team took on the Cannon Falls Bombers at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for the Section 1AA championship on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Caledonia felt good about its chances after the first set, taking it 25-18. The Warriors could not hold on, however, and lost the next three sets 25-12, 25-21 and 25-21 respectively.
“Against Cannon Falls, the girls again played a great match, we just came up a couple of plays short,” said coach Scott Koepke. “Cannon Falls played a great match and will represent our section well at the state tournament.”
Logan Koepke (No. 6) led the Warriors in kills, with 15 total. Braelyn Lange (No. 4) and Paige Klug (No. 19) both followed closely behind with 9 total kills each. Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) and Liv Myhre (No. 17) both had 5 total kills each.
Augedahl and Myhre also led the Warriors in blocks, as both ended the night with 5 total blocks each.
Jovial King (No. 12) led the Warriors in assists, completing 36 out of an attempted 128.
Aubrie Klug (No. 5) led the Warriors in digs, ending the night 23 total digs. Koepke followed closely behind with 18 total digs, as did King with 12 total digs and Paige Klug with 11 total digs.
Emme Kittleson (No. 9) led the Warriors in aces, ending the night with 2 total aces. Koepke also had 1 ace.
Caledonia vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
The Caledonia Warriors won in five sets against the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for the Section 1AA Semi-finals on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The Cougars came out swinging and won the first set 20-25. The Warriors quickly answered back, however, and won the second set, 25-23.
The Cougars went on to win the third set, 21-25. Unfortunately, Caledonia held it together and dominated the final two sets, 25-18 and 16-14, respectively.
“We were so proud of all of our girls,” said coach Scott Koepke. “All 16 of them cheered and worked and hung together to finish this match. We went back-and-forth for two and a half hours and to see all of our girls hang in there at the end of the match was a special night for our team.”
Logan Koepke (No. 6) led the Warriors in kills, with 17 total. Paige Klug (No. 19) followed closely behind with 15 total kills, as did Liv Myhre (No. 17) total kills.
Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) led the Warriors in blocks, ending the night with 8 total. Braelyn Lange (No. 4) and Koepke followed closely behind with 4 and 5 total blocks, respectively.
Jovial King (No. 12) led the Warriors in assists, completing 38 out of an attempted 142.
Aubrie Klug (No. 5) led the Warriors in digs, ending the night with 24 total digs. Koepke followed closely behind with 17 total digs, as did King with 16 total digs.
Caledonia vs. Goodhue
The Caledonia Warriors varsity volleyball team won in three sets against the number two ranked team in the Minnesota class AA, the Goodhue Wildcats, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for the Section 1AA Quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Set scores ended 25-18, 25-21 and 24-14, respectively.
“We had a great week,” said Coach Scott Koepke. “The girls played very well Tuesday against Goodhue.”
Paige Klug (No. 19) led the Warriors in kills, with 13 total. Logan Koepke (No. 6) followed closely behind with 10 total kills, as did Braelyn Lange (No. 4) with 8 total kills.
Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) led the Warriors in blocks, ending the night with 3 total blocks. Kennedy Hansen (No. 11) and Lange both followed closely behind with 2 total blocks.
Aubrie Klug (No. 5) and Koepke tied for most digs made for the Warriors. Both ended the night with 11 total digs.
Jovial King (No. 12) led the Warriors in assists, completing 32 out of an attempted 70. King also led the Warriors in aces and ended the night with 4 total aces.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
