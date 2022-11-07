The Caledonia Warriors volleyball team took on the Cannon Falls Bombers at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for the Section 1AA championship on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Caledonia felt good about its chances after the first set, taking it 25-18. The Warriors could not hold on, however, and lost the next three sets 25-12, 25-21 and 25-21 respectively.

