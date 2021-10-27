By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia netters put two more “W’s” on the board last week, winning the Three Rives Conference portion of their regular season schedule with a perfect record of 10-0.
On Tuesday, October 19, the Warriors traveled to Plainview-Elgin-Millville, defeating the Bulldogs 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-21). Logan Koepke led Caledonia hitters with 7 kills, and also provided 9 digs. Grace Myhre scored 6 kills. Paige Klug had 6 kills and served 3 aces. Emme Kittleson got 13 digs. Jovial King served 3 aces and got 7 digs. P-E-M was led by Teagan Hanson (5 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces), Lauren Rott (4 kills) and Kat MacPherson (3 blocks).
Two days later, Caledonia finished regular-season play for 2021, hosting Dover-Eyota. That match was also a 3-0 victory (25-13, 25-16, 25-20). Sadie Treptow recorded 5 kills and 5 blocks. Paige Klug had 9 kills, 7 digs, and 4 blocks. Brianna Stemper got 5 kills and 8 digs. Logan Koepke got 6 kills and 15 digs. Grace Myhre had 5 kills. Emme Kittleson got 14 digs. Emma Rommes served 3 aces. D-E was led by Olivia Riley, who posted 10 kills and 11 digs.
“The girls served and passed very well against both Plainview Elgin Millville And Dover Eyota,” Warriors coach Scott Koepke reported. “We missed five serves in the Plainview match and only two versus Dover. As we move into tournament time we want to be serving consistently in and tough. We also only had four serve receive errors against DE and passed at 1.88.
“These girls continue to work hard on all of their skills in practice and it is showing up in our matches. We are proud of the girls for finishing as 2021 Three Rivers conference champions... Our girls have stuck together through some tough spots and again, we are very proud of them.”
The Warriors ended their regular season with the aforementioned record of 10-0 in Three Rivers Conference play, and were 20-8 overall. The team was ranked at No. 8 in Minnesota Class AA in the October 24 coaches poll.
Caledonia received the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AA Tournament, and will host No. 14 La Crescent-Hokah at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. The winner of that contest will take on the victor of the No. 11 Cotter at No. 6 Chatfield match on October 30 at Mayo Arena.
