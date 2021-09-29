By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior netters gained some valuable experience last week, taking on four of the top 10 teams in Minnesota AA volleyball during a single tournament.
The team was hitting on all cylinders during the first match of the week, too, hosting Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday, September 21st. The match went to Caledonia in straight sets, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16.
“We hit .294 and had 14 aces versus 8 serving errors,” Caledonia coach Scott Koepke reported. “Wabasha Kellogg is always well-coached and very scrappy. We want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting our girls.”
On Friday and Saturday, the Warriors attended the Burnsville Class AA Showcase Tournament. Friday’s pool play found the team matched up against a fine group from Watertown-Mayer right off the bat. Koepke noted that the Royals were ranked No. 2 in the September 19 Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association AA poll, but Caledonia “beat them in two sets (25-15, 26-24). The girls really hung together tough in the second set after being down to close that one out. We served and passed very strong in the opening set. We’re proud of all the girls for the energy on and off the court; it was a fun match and a great start to the tournament.”
Next up was Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, a team ranked at No 8. The Warriors defeated the Buccaneers in two sets, 25-18, 25-14.
“We then won a tough match against Redwood Valley (25-15, 23-25, 15-5) Koepke said, “on Saturday morning to get into the gold bracket.
“In the gold bracket we faced Cannon Falls (ranked No. 3) and came up short (20-25,19-25). The girls played some really strong volleyball and had some amazing rallies with Cannon Falls. We led 18-17 in the second set when Cannon Falls made some great plays. We then lost to Jackson County Central (ranked at No. 4) in three sets (25-10, 22-25, 15-12) in the third-place game. We were extremely proud of the girls, how they came back to win the second set and push the third set all the way to 12-15.
“It was a good tournament for us, we learned a ton. We will take a lot from this tournament that will help us train and prep ourselves for the end of the season. There are three to five key areas that we will be working on very hard. Thank you to everyone that came up and supported the girls, we appreciate it so much!”
As this issue went to press, the Warriors were set to host Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, September 28. Decorah netters visit Caledonia two days later. Byron also visits Caledonia on Saturday, October 2nd.
