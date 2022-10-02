Caledonia volleyball swept away Wabasha-Kellogg Sept. 27 with a three-set victory at home.
Owning the night, the Warriors dominated, winning 25-13, 24-14 and 25-13.
Influential players included Logan Koepke (No. 6), with 16 kills out of 31 attempts, and Paige Klug (No. 19), with 11 kills out of 21 attempts. Koepke and Klug also had five and eight digs respectively.
Aubrie Klug (No. 5) also had a stellar game and walked away with 16 total digs and two aces. An honorable mention also goes out to Kennedy Hansen (No. 11) for coming away with two aces.
Hansen, Koepke, Paige Klug and Aubrie Klug also played all three sets, as did Ava Privet (No. 3), Braelyn Lange (No. 4), Emme Kittleson (No. 9), Sienna Augedahl (No. 10), Jovial King (No. 12), Alexis Schroeder (No. 22) and Emma Rommes (No. 27).
“The girls played solid volleyball against Wabasha. We hit 0.351 as a team, which showed that we were executing well and serving tough,” said coach Scott Koepke.
Caledonia vs Byron
The Caledonia Warriors varsity volleyball team took on the Bryon Bears in an away game Thursday, Sept. 29.
The Warriors lost in 3 sets, with scores reading 25-12, 25-16 and 25-18.
Aubie Klug (No. 5) walked away with the most digs for the Warriors, scoring 16 total. Klug also scored one ace. Additionally, Paige Klug (No. 19) ran the night in kills, securing five. Paige Klug also had nine total digs.
Logan Koepke (No. 6) also had a successful night, racking up four kills and 10 digs. Emma Kittleson (No. 9) earned the aces and two digs; Braelyn Lange (No. 4) hit four kills; and Jovial King (No. 12) hit 1 kill.
Paige Klug also had the one and only solo block of the night.
All the aforementioned girls also played in all 3 sets, as did Sienna Augedahl (No. 10).
“The girls continued to work hard throughout the match and give their max effort. We were proud of them for hanging in there and continuing to work hard all the way to the end,” said coach Koepke.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
