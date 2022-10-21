The Caledonia Warriors varsity volleyball team picked up a victory in four sets over the Fillmore Central Falcons at home Tuesday, Oct. 18, securing an undefeated, conference championship season.
The first set provided an exciting start, containing a lot of action back and forth. Despite a hard fight from the Warriors, however, the set ultimately ended 25-27, Fillmore Central.
Using the loss from set one as fuel, the Warriors picked up speed and quickly came back. The Warriors won the next three sets in convincing fashion: 25-10, 25-20 and 25-15.
Kennedy Hansen (No. 11) led the Warriors in aces with three total. Emme Kittleson (No. 9), Aubrie Klug (No. 5) and Alexis Schroeder (No. 22) followed closely behind and each walked away with two aces each.
Logan Koepke (No. 6) led the Warriors in kills with 23. Paige Klug (No. 19) followed closely behind with 13, as did Braelyn Lange (No. 4) with 11.
Liv Myhe (No. 17) led the Warriors in blocks with four. Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) and Lange followed closely behind with three each.
Jovial King (No. 12) led the Warriors in assists, with 49 out of an attempted 105.
Aubrie Klug (No. 5) led the Warriors in digs with 14 total. Kittleson had eight digs, Koepke had seven, Hansen had six, and Augedahl had five.
“I was super proud of the girls, how hard they worked and how they kept their focus, their attitude, talked and kept their energy up,” said coach Koepke. “We are very proud to finish 10-0 in the conference and finish as Three Rivers Conference champions.”
Playoffs
Securing the No. 4 seed out of 17 teams in Section 1AA, Caledonia takes on No. 13 Rochester Lourdes in the second round of the tournament Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in Caledonia. If they advance, the Warriors will take on the winner of No. 5 Goodhue and No. 12 Triton in Rochester.
Zombrota-Mazzepa is the No. 1 seed, Cannon Falls No. 2 and Chatfield No. 3 in the section. Caledonia would need to win four consecutive matches to win the title and advance to state.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
