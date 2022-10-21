Kennedy Hansen.jpg

Kennedy Hansen (No. 11) dives for the Caledonia Warriors.

The Caledonia Warriors varsity volleyball team picked up a victory in four sets over the Fillmore Central Falcons at home Tuesday, Oct. 18, securing an undefeated, conference championship season.

The first set provided an exciting start, containing a lot of action back and forth. Despite a hard fight from the Warriors, however, the set ultimately ended 25-27, Fillmore Central. 

Emelia Kittleston.jpg

Emelia Kittleson (No. 9) serves for the Caledonia Warriors,
Logan Koepke.jpg

Logan Koepke (No. 6) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Liv Myhre.jpg

Liv Myhre (No. 17) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Paige Klug & Sienna Augedahl.jpg

Paige Klug (No. 19) and Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) block for the Caledonia Warriors.
Jovial King.jpg

Jovial King (No. 12) serves for the Caledonia Warriors.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments