The No. 4 seed in Section 1AA, the Caledonia Warriors volleyball team picked up a victory in three sets over No. 3 Rochester Lourdes at home on Thursday, Oct. 27. The win advanced Caledonia to the quarterfinals, where they would take on No. 5 seed Goodhue.
The first set against Rochester was an easy win for the Warriors and ended 25-7.
Gaining some momentum, Lourdes came back late in the second set, creating lots of action back and forth. The fight ended up being too much for the visitors, however, as the Warriors took the set 25-19.
Fired up from the hard won set two, the Warriors continued to strike in the third set and secured the win, 25-16, sweeping the match.
Paige Klug (No. 19) led the Warriors in kills, completing 12 out of an attempted 29. Logan Koepke (No. 6) followed closely behind with 10 kills out of an attempted 20, as did Braelyn Lange (No. 4) with seven kills out of an attempted 20.
Lange also led the Warriors in blocks, with three overall. Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) and Liv Myhre (No. 17) both followed closely behind with two blocks.
Aubrie Klug (No. 5) led the Warriors in digs, with 12 digs. Koepke followed closely behind with 11 digs, as did Annah Anderson, with six digs.
Emme Kittleson (No. 9) led the Warriors in aces with six overall. Jovial King (No. 12) was next with four aces of her own.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
