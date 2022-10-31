The No. 4 seed in Section 1AA, the Caledonia Warriors volleyball team picked up a victory in three sets over No. 3 Rochester Lourdes at home on Thursday, Oct. 27. The win advanced Caledonia to the quarterfinals, where they would take on No. 5 seed Goodhue.

The first set against Rochester was an easy win for the Warriors and ended 25-7.

Paige Klug (No. 19) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Paige Klug (No. 19) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Braelyn Lange (No. 4) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Paige Klug (No 19) and Braelyn Lange (No. 4) block for the Caledonia Warriors.
Logan Koepke (No. 6) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Logan Koepke (No. 6) serves for the Caldonia Warriors.
Emme Kittleson (No. 9) serves for the Caledonia Warriors.

