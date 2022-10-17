The Caledonia Warriors volleyball team beat the Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) bulldogs in three sets at home Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Set one ended 25-15; set two ended 25-20; and set three ended 25-17.
Paige Klug (No. 19) led the Warriors serving with three aces. Aubrie Klug (No. 5) followed close behind with two. Braelyn Lange (No. 4), Annah Anderson (No. 15) and Emme Kittleson (No. 9) all grabbed an ace, too.
Paige Klug also walked away with most digs, totaling nine for the Warriors. Logan Koepke (No. 6) and Aubrie Klug both trailed closely behind, as both players had eight total digs for the Warriors.
Owning the night, Paige Klug also had 13 total kills for the Warriors, as did Koepke with eight total kills.
Jovial King (No. 12) led the Warriors with 20 total assists out of an attempted 42.
“Our girls played some solid volleyball this week. We were very efficient against both PEM and Dover Eyota,” said coach Scott Koepke.
Caledonia vs. Dover-Eyota
After PEM, Caledonia went on to beat the Dover-Eyota Eagles in three sets at an away match Thursday, Oct. 13: 25-12, 25-11, 25-14.
Aubrie Klug (No. 5) led Caledonia in aces, nailing three overall. Alexis Schroeder (No. 22) and Kennedy Hansen (No. 11) followed close behind with two aces each. Ava Privet (No. 1), Logan Koepke (No. 6), Jovial King (No. 12), Paige Klug (No. 19) and Emma Rommes (No. 27) all walked away with one ace.
Schroeder also led the Warriors with 13 total digs, followed by Klug with 10.
Jovial King (No. 12) led the Warriors with 22 assists out of an attempted 46. Emma Rommes (No. 27) followed with nine assists out of an attempted 27.
Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) had five blocks for the Warriors, and Koepke led with 11 kills.
“All of the girls were very disciplined with their feet in this match and this allowed us to have such a strong attack efficiency number,” said coach Koepke.
Weekend tournament
Results from the Caledonia Warriors varsity volleyball tournament from over the weekend are as follows:
The Warriors lost to Rochester Mayo in two sets, 25-19, 25-23. The Warriors also lost to Lakeville North in two sets, 25-13, 25-13.
The Warriors were better able to compete against Moorhead, winning the first set but losing the match, 12-25, 25-16, 15-8.
The Warriors then lost to JCC in two sets, 25-14, 25-18.
Despite the difficult play, however, the Warriors ended strong and beat Hill-Murray in three sets. Set one was close, ending 23-25. Set two ended 25-17. Set three ended 15-9.
“We showed some amazing growth at the Bachman tournament in Lakeville,” said coach Koepke. “Our girls just kept working and working the whole weekend. … It’s great training for our girls to go up against some of the top players in the state of Minnesota.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
