Liv Myhre (No 17) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Emme Kittleson (No. 9) serves for the Caledonia Warriors.

The Caledonia Warriors volleyball team beat the Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) bulldogs in three sets at home Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Set one ended 25-15; set two ended 25-20; and set three ended 25-17.

Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) blocks for the Caledonia Warriors.
Jovial King (No. 12) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Paige Klug (No. 19) hits for the Caledonia Warriors.
Alexis Schroeder (No. 22) serves for the Caledonia Warriors. 
Emma Stemper (No. 25) and Sienna Augedahl (No. 10) block for the Caledonia Warriors.

