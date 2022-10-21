The Caledonia Warriors football team took a tough loss, 38-20, to Cannon Falls Oct. 19, finishing the regular season on a lower note than hoped.
Play started out slow for the Warriors and the team did not score in the first quarter. In contrast, the Cannon Falls Bombers scored on a run and completed a two-point conversion pass in the first quarter to go up 8-0.
The Bombers scored again in the second quarter on another run and converted on another two-point try to go up 16-0.
Gaining traction, the Warriors picked up speed and scored their first touchdown on a run by Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) for 58 yards. It was followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion pass from Ethan Stendel to Kyle Bechtel, leaving the score at 16-6.
Answering back, the Bombers scored on another touchdown run in the second quarter, this time with a failed two-point try.
The score at the half was 22-6, Cannon Falls.
Caledonia answered back, starting a comeback effort
Stendel completed a touchdown pass to Bechtel for 8 yards. A two-point conversion run was successful from Stendel.
On a streak, the Warriors scored again early on in the fourth quarter, as Goetzinger made a touchdown run for a gain of 7 yards. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
This put the score at 22-20 Cannon Falls.
Cannon Falls then shut the door.
It scored twice more in the fourth quarter. The first was a touchdown run for a gain of 46 yards. The second was also a touchdown run, this time from 25 yards out. Both two-point conversion runs were successful, putting the score at the final 38-20 mark.
Influential players for the Warriors included quarterback Stendel, who completed four out of an attempted 11 passes for 17 yards, and Goetzinger, who led the Warriors in rushing yards and walked away with 159 total.
Stendel also walked away with 35 yards running.
Kyle Bechtel (No. 11) led the Warriors with 8 receiving yards. Owen Denstad (No. 20) and Goetzinger followed closely behind with 5 receiving yards each.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
