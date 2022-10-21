The Caledonia Warriors football team took a tough loss, 38-20, to Cannon Falls Oct. 19, finishing the regular season on a lower note than hoped.

Ayden Goetzinger 2.jpg

Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) and Isaac Blocker (No. 21) get hyped during pre-game player announcements.

Play started out slow for the Warriors and the team did not score in the first quarter. In contrast, the Cannon Falls Bombers scored on a run and completed a two-point conversion pass in the first quarter to go up 8-0.

Ben Stemper.jpg

Ben Stemper (No. 24) tackles for the Caledonia Warriors.
Bronson Knutson.jpg

Bronson Knutson (No. 42) recovers the football for the Caledonia Warriors.
Ethan Stendel 2.jpg

Ethan Stendel (No. 12) throws for the Caledonia Warriors.
Ayden Goetzinger 1.jpg

Ayden Goetzinger (No 81) scores at touchdown for the Caledonia Warriors.
Jonah Dvorak.jpg

Jonah Dvorak (No. 72) blocks for the Cledonia Warriors.
Simon Seymour.jpg

Simon Seymour (No. 43) tackles for the Caledonia Warriors.
Eric Mauss.jpg

Eric Mauss (No. 23) runs for the Caledonia Warriors.
Caleb Conniff.jpg

Caleb Conniff (No. 10) tackles for the Caledonia Warriors.
Ethan Stendel 1.jpg

Ethan Stendel (No. 12) runs for the Caledonia Warriors.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments