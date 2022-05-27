fter a one-day postponement due to some hazardous weather, the Caledonia/Spring Grove boys and girls track and field teams ran, jumped and threw at Winona’s Paul Giel Field on Friday, May 20th. There were six track programs at the Cotter Invitational, so plenty of athletes were ready to compete.
The Caledonia 4x200 meter boys relay team of Eric Mauss, Hunter Holland, Eli Staggemeyer and Fischer Wait won their event, while the 4x100 meter relay team of Reid Bjerke, Eric auss, Hunter Holland and Josh Beardmore took second place. The 4x400meter relay team of Chris Pieper, Fischer Wait, Eric Mauss and Lyle Myhre also won their event. The mixed 4x100 relay team of Jonah Dvorak, Grant Ness, Bronson Knutson and Mason Banse took third place.
In some other top finishes, Josh Beardmore took second in the individual 100 meter dash, with teammates Owen Staggemeyer finishing sixth, Gavin Plantz seventh, and Holland 10th. The 200 meter dash featured a fourth-place finish by Eli Staggemeyer, fifth place by Owen Staggemeyer, seventh by Landon Fraunkron, and ninth by Gabe Curley. In the 400 meter dash, Alec Wienbender finished in sixth place. Ethan Stendel won the high jump event, and C/SG placed four long jumpers in the top six, with Jake Gengler taking second, Ethan Stendel fourth, Tristan Meyer fifth, and Gavin Plantz tying for sixth.
Jonah Dvorak took fifth in shot put, with teammate Garret Ness snagging sixth. Dvorak also took sixth in discus throw, with Bronson Knutson finishing in eighth place.
In girls events, Ayshia Gay took sixth in the 100 meter dash. Loisah Gay finished fifth in the 200 meter dash, with Charlese Walk taking eighth. Fourth place in the 4x100 meter relay went to C/SG, with Kloe Jore, Charlese Walk, Loisah Gay and Ayshia Gay passing the baton. The same four athletes ran the 4x200 meter relay, taking third place. Ayshia Gay took eighth in long jump, with Charlese Walk finishing 10th. In the throwing arena, Ellyce Walsh took 10th place in shot put.
