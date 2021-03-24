Cal BBB-Andrew Kunelius

Early in the game against Goodhue, Andrew Kunelius dunks the ball in.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

It was a game already in their pockets as the Caledonia boys basketball team took on Goodhue on March 19, winning 73-49.

The first half saw a lot of fast action from both teams, including a block by Austin Klug, then getting the ball to Thane Meiners for the Warriors possession. 

The Wildcats attempted to keep their score within 10 points of the Warriors’ number on the scoreboard, and that worked for the first few minutes of the game. After about 10 minutes in, the Wildcats fell behind at 25-12 and wouldn’t score again until the Warriors reached 33 points. 

Goodhue did have a small scoring run, only to be stopped at 19 points by Andrew Kunelius and Sam Privet, both scoring. They also managed to find a few opportunities for scoring after sneaking around the Warriors. 

The Warriors pulled the lead away at half time with 40-21 and ended the game at 73-49. 

The Warriors also took an easy win over Cotter, 88-23.

Load comments