By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was a game already in their pockets as the Caledonia boys basketball team took on Goodhue on March 19, winning 73-49.
The first half saw a lot of fast action from both teams, including a block by Austin Klug, then getting the ball to Thane Meiners for the Warriors possession.
The Wildcats attempted to keep their score within 10 points of the Warriors’ number on the scoreboard, and that worked for the first few minutes of the game. After about 10 minutes in, the Wildcats fell behind at 25-12 and wouldn’t score again until the Warriors reached 33 points.
Goodhue did have a small scoring run, only to be stopped at 19 points by Andrew Kunelius and Sam Privet, both scoring. They also managed to find a few opportunities for scoring after sneaking around the Warriors.
The Warriors pulled the lead away at half time with 40-21 and ended the game at 73-49.
The Warriors also took an easy win over Cotter, 88-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.