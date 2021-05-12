By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove thinclads competed with three other teams at the Lewiston-Altura Invitational on Friday, May 7.
The Warrior ladies scored team points in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events, as Logan Koepke took third at the longer distance, and fifth in shorter race. Other top ten finishers included Kloe Jore (7th in the 100), Aften Myrhe (ninth in both the 100 and 200), and Emmie Kittleson (10th in the 100). Stevie Bulman took seventh in the 400 meter dash.
The tea of Jore, Koepke, Kittleson and Alexis Schuldt took fifth in the 4x100 meter relay. Schuldt also took 13th among a large contingent entered in long jump.
The Caledonia boys placed five athletes in the top 8 100 meter dash finishers. Reid Bjerke took second, Hunter Holland fourth, Mitch Reynolds fifth, Logan Banse seventh, and Eric Mauss eighth. Top ten finishers in the 200 meter dash included Reynolds (2nd), Landon Frauenkron (8th), Mason Foellmi (9th) and Alec Weinbender (10th). The 400 meter dash was won by Warrior Fischer Wait. Teammate Caleb Conniff took third.
The boys 4x100 meter relay was won by the team of Bjerke, Holland, Mauss and Banse. The C/SG “B” team of Blake Morrow, Eric Myhre, Lyle Myrhe and Bronson Knutson took fifth. The 4x400 meter relay team of Bjerke, Holland, Wait and Chris Pieper took second. Myhre, Myrhe, Mauss, and Knutson took fifth.
Pieper won the high jump once again, took fifth in long jump, and fourth in triple jump. Reynolds won the triple jump and finished third in long jump. Morrow took 10th in long jump.
Banse won the shot put event, a venue which drew a large group of athletes. Four teammates also competed there, including Morrow (5th), Mauss (8th), Jonah Dvorak (9th), and Weinbender (15th). Four Warriors also threw the discus. Banse took second, Morrow third, Knutson eighth, and Dvorak 11th.
The C/SG ladies finished fifth in team totals, while the lads took third.
