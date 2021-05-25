By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
All hands were on deck for Saturday’s Three Rivers Conference Championship track and field meet at Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Ten programs were represented, with 22 scored events for the gents, and 18 events scored for the ladies.
The Warrior girls took third place in the 4 x 100 meter relay. That baton was passed between Logan Koepke, Aften Myhre, Kloe Jore and Eliza Welscher. Welscher also took fifth place in the 100 meter dash, while Koepke finished 10th and Jore 15th.
Koepke also took eighth place in the 200 meter dash, while Welscher finished 11th. And Warrior Stevie Bulman took 14th in the 400 meter dash.
The boys events featured a Warrior victory at the high jump bar, where Chris Pieper set a new personal record while clearing 6-04. Pieper also took second at the long jump pit with a leap of 18-07.75. Teammate Mitch Reynolds took second place in triple jump (38-02.0), and sixth in long jump. Blake Morrow also appeared at the long jump pit, earning 11th place.
Logan Banse took third in discus throw, sailing that steel implement 124-07. He also hurled the shot put 43-02.75, taking fourth place. Blake Morrow took 11th in shot put and 13th in discus, while teammate Eric Mauss took 10 in shot put. Bronson Knutson also stepped up and took 20th at discus.
In the 100 meter dash, Reid Bjerke took fifth place, Hunter Holland 8th, and Logan Banse 9th. The 4 x 100 meter relay squad of Bjerke, Holland, Eric Mauss and Banse took third place.
The 4 x 200 meter relay team of Mitch Reynolds, Payton Lechner, Lewis Doyle and Jason Schock took fifth place, while the 200 meter dash for individuals featured a 5th place finish for Bjerke, 6th for Holland, and 9th for Pieper.
At the 400 meter distance, Fischer Wait took 9th place, Lyle Myrhe 14th and Caleb Conniff 18th. The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Eric Myhre, Lyle Myrhe, Fischer Wait and Jason Schock took 10th place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.