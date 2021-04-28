By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Warriors softball started with a good lead against Lanesboro/Fillmore Central on Friday, April 23, but had to defend their home turf quickly, as the Falcons almost passed them.
It was a 4-1 lead in the second inning and that held through the third. In the fourth inning, the Warriors picked up three more runs for a lead of 7-1. Just when it looked like they had the game captured, the Falcons answered with three runs in the fifth, another in the sixth and two more in the seventh, leaving the final score at 8-7.
