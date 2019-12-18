By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Warrior gymnasts trekked back to Byron on Thursday, December 12, less than a week after competing at the same venue. There, the hosting Bears totaled 132.7 points, while the visitors garnered 105.025.
“We managed to beat our team total from the Byron Invite,” C/SG head coach Jackie Johnson said. “The girls had a good meet and we were happy to see the team score improve. We competed short again on JV, but they also managed to bring up their team total.
“April Bauer earned another conference point with her fifth place on bars. She has really put the time and effort into this event and her scores are showing this with improvement as the season gets started. Aysha Gay also managed to come in third again as an all-around on varsity. This is her second time taking third place in a dual meet.
“We are looking forward to next week’s meets - with a home meet on Tuesday (December 17) and a 6 p.m. start time against Kassen. Then we travel to Pine Island on Friday the 20th.
“We will be working on new skills over the Christmas break and are excited to see what the girls can put together.”
Gay totaled 24.625 in the all-around (7.625 on vault, 3.7 on bars, 6.725 on beam and 6.575 on floor). Her vault and balance beam performances were the top scores on those events recorded by Warrior varsity members. Other C/SG varsity contenders in individual events included April Bauer, who (as mentioned above) took fifth place on uneven bars (6.5), and Sabrina Lisota, who took sixth on floor routine with a score of 7.775.
In JV scores, Byron totaled 121.05, while C/SG recorded 63.1 points. Kandis Privet scored 7.1 on vault, while Camryn Klug brought in a 5.3 on bars. Jadah Zehnder scored 4.5 on beam, and Mariah VonArx took 5.8 points on floor.
