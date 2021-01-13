By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Vault and floor exercise should help the Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnastics team achieve their goals this season. Those events have been traditional strengths for the team.
New head coach Savana Kettner joins the program in 2021. She has an impressive resume, having served as head coach with the Jr. Eagle gymnastics competitive team. That developmental gymnastics youth program is hosted at the UW-La Crosse campus.
Just as in 2020, no seniors are listed on the C/SG roster for 2021. But all-around varsity gymnast Brianna Johnson returns for the Warriors. Johnson is now a junior, and will be joined by classmate Madeline Wieser. The sophomore class is represented by some experienced gymnasts, including Cameryn Kruse and Kandis Privet. Freshman Campbell Cognac competed well last year, as did her classmates. That group includes Braelyn Lange (who frequently competed on the varsity all-around), Payton Zehnder, Sophie Burns, Lexi Schuldt, Camryn Klug, and Sabrina Lisota. Eighth-graders Brianna VanGundy, Mariah VonArx, and Jenna Britain will also compete, as will seventh-graders Macy Kraus, Livia Rask, Ella Hoscheit, and MaKenna Schroeder.
“The outlook is optimistic this year with a new head and assistant coach,” Kettner reported. “The athletes have set a team goal of winning a varsity dual competition which I think is very attainable.”
First-year assistant coach Kaylee Cavanaugh served as a volunteer coach at Caledonia last year. She’s a Warrior alumni.
