By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts turned in their best scores of the season during a pair of recent meets. The Warriors defeated Kasson-Mantorville/Triton during a triangular meet with La Crescent on Saturday, February 13th, then hosted KM/T on the 25th. During the second meet, C/SG gymnasts not only won, they topped their previous best scoring total of the year.
Official results from the triangular were not immediately available, but have now been posted. C/SG totaled 113.13 team points, while KMT garnered 107.43. La Crescent turned in the highest point total, at 126.80.
Braelyn Lange totaled 30.55 in the all-around, earning fourth place. She was followed by teammates Macy Kraus (28.5), who took eighth. Brianna Johnson (27.15) finished ninth, and Cameryn Kruse (26.33) took 11th.
In a remarkable tie, Lange, Johnson, and Kraus all scored 8.33 on vault. Lange scored 6.85 on uneven bars, while Kraus scored 6.45. Balance beam found Lange with 7.8 points, teammate Sabrina Lisota scoring a solid 7.18, Kraus with 6.8, and Johnson 6.6. Floor exercise found Lange with 7.58, Johnson at 7.38, and Kraus with 6.93.
The February 25th dual meet was won by C/SG 114.775 to 101.475. Lange took second in the all-around, with 31.075 points. Kruse took third (28.25), while Lisota took fourth with 27.10 points. The top all-around performer was Emma Klejeski of KM/T, with 31.20 points.
Lange took third at vault (8.10), first on bars (7.250), third on beam (7.525), and first on floor (8.20). Kruse finished in a tie for fourth on vault (7.8), another tie (for second) on bars (6.6), while taking fourth on floor (6.975). Warrior Camryn Klug stepped up for the varsity, taking fifth on vault (7.7). Kraus took third on bars, with a score of 5.975. Warrior Kandis Privet finished fourth on bars (5.0). Lisota tied for fifth on bars (4.775), took fourth on beam (7.175), and third on floor (7.55).
Caledonia/Spring Grove head coach Savana Kettner said that the February 25th meet was a true team effort. “The girls put up their highest team score of the season even while missing some of our usual varsity routines,” she noted. “We were really proud of the girls that stepped up to fill our varsity spots on each event. We have been working hard on the details and the results are showing that. We have two more conference meets, then sectionals, so our goal is to continue to improve our team score as much as possible.”
