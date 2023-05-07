The Caledonia/Spring Grove track and field team was one of four that participated in the La Crescent-Hokah Cinco de Mayo meet on Friday, May 5 at La Crescent High School’s Earl Seaton Field.
Boys results
100 Meter Dash: 1 Josh Beardmore, Cal/SG, 11.48; Other Cal/SG: 2 Fischer Wait, 11.65; 3 Eli Staggemeyer, 11.67; 4 Owen Staggemeyer, 11.90; 5 Gabe Curley, 11.92; 9 Ethan Stendel, 12.22; 11 Eric Mauss, 12.28; 15 Sylas Flatin, 12.76.
200 Meter Dash: 1 Preston Meinke, Cotter, 24.41; Cal/SG: 4 Owen Klug, 25.46; Tied 8 Ethan Stendel, 26.13; 11 Sylas Flatin, 26.67.
400 Meter Dash: 1 Fischer Wait, Cal/SG, 50.39; Other Cal/SG: 8 Riley Peters, 59.41; 9 Lyle Myhre, 1:01.03; 10 Ryley Sanders, 1:01.49; 13 Jason Schock, 1:18.13; 14 Gavin Kumpf, 1:20.26.
800 Meter Run: 1 Garrison Hubka, Grand Meadow, 2:03.65.
1600 Meter Run: 1 Garrison Hubka, Grand Meadow, 4:36.33.
110 Meter Hurdles: 1 Zach Reiland, Grand Meadow, 17.23.
300 Meter Hurdles: 1 Zach Reiland, Grand Meadow, 43.04.
4x100 Meter Relay: 1 Cal/SG, A, 44.87 (Eli Staggemeyer, Gabe Curley, Owen Staggemeyer, Josh Beardmore); 4 Cal/SG, B, 47.46 (Mason Foellmi, Tristan Meyer, Jason Schock. Owen Klug).
4x200 Meter Relay: 1 Grand Meadow, 1:37.81; 2 Cal/SG, A, 1:38.75 (Lyle Myhre, Eric Mauss, Jason Schock, Gabe Curley); 4 Cal/SG, B, 1:40.65 (JT Hammell, Owen Klug, Mason Foellmi, Tristan Meyer).
4x800 Meter Relay: 1 Grand Meadow, 8:44.64.
High Jump: 1 Tysen Grinde, Cal/SG, 6-02.00; Other Cal/SG: 4 Ethan Stendel, 5-10.00.
Pole Vault: 1 Odear Granle, Grand Meadow, 8-06.00.
Long Jump: 1 Josh Beardmore, Cal/SG, 21-05.25; Other Cal/SG: 3 Tysen Grinde, 20-03.50; 6 Ethan Stendel, 19-06.75; 10 Eli Staggemeyer, 18-01.00; 11 Owen Klug, 18-00.00; 13 Jason Schock, 16-02.00.
Triple Jump: 1 Ayden Howard, Grand Meadow, 39-08.00; Cal/SG: 4 Tysen Grinde, 39-10.50.
Shot Put: 1 Lucca Sween, Grand Meadow, 41-09.00; Cal/SG: 2 Ethan Crouch, 39-06.75; 6 Tyler Stendel, 35-08.25; 7 Tristan Meyer, 35-06.25; 10 Brody Thesing, 33-10.25; 12 Marshal Rohrer, 32-11.00; 20 Landen Frauenkron, 30-03.00.
Discus: 1 Lucca Sween, Grand Meadow, 123-07; Cal/SG: 2 Jordan Tornstrom, 122-11; 4 Mason Banse, 116-01; 9 Ethan Crouch, 99-00; 13 Tyler Stendel, 94-01; 16 Marshal Rohrer, 85-11; 18 Weston Rask, 81-10.
Girls results
100 Meter Dash: 1 Anika Reiland, Grand Meadow, 12.72; Cal/SG: Tied 8 Breana VanGundy, Kloe Jore, 14.73; 10 Lexi Peters, 14.74; 11 Aften Myhre, 14.96; 18 Lexi Schuldt, 16.15; 19 Aliyah Gantenbein, 16.35; 25 Brynne Colsch, 17.38; 28 Livia Rask, 18.60.
200 Meter Dash: 1 Chantle Reiland, Grand Meadow, 26.12; Cal/SG: 3 Nicole Banse, 28.42; 13 Mariah Von Arx, 31.57; 24 Camryn Klug, 43.06.
400 Meter Dash: 1 Anika Reiland, Grand Meadow, 1:00.18.
800 Meter Run: 1 Jessica Beguin, Cotter, 2:35.75; Cal/SG: 6 Kya Deck, 2:51.41.
1600 Meter Run: 1 Myla Baudek, LaCH, 5:53.72.
100 Meter Hurdles: 1 Emily Ludwig, LaCH, 16.00.
300 Meter Hurdles: 1 Emily Ludwig, LaCH, 50.91; Cal/SG: 6 Aften Myhre, 1:04.55.
4x100 Meter Relay: 1 Cotter, 51.89; 3 Cal/SG, A, 54.54 (Kloe Jore, Breana VanGundy, Lexi Peters, Nicole Banse); 6 Cal/SG, B, 59.59 (Lexi Schuldt, Aliyah Gantenbein, Jessie Stendel, Mariah Von Arx).
4x200 Meter Relay: 1 La Crescent-Hokah, 1:52.23; 4 Cal/SG, 1:57.47 (Mariah Von Arx, Lexi Peters, Sienna Augedahl, Nicole Banse).
4x800 Meter Relay: 1 Grand Meadow, 10:49.79.
High Jump: 1 Kendyl Queensland, Grand Meadow, 4-10.00.
Long Jump: 1 Katelyn Hauser, Grand Meadow, 16-06.25; Cal/SG: 5 Nicole Banse, 14-06.50; 9 Breana VanGundy, 13-05.75; 10 Mariah Von Arx, 13-02.00; 16 Lexi Peters, 10-07.50.
Triple Jump: Kendyl Queensland, Grand Meadow, 33-08.00.
Shot Put: 1 Lexy Foster, Grand Meadow, 34- 01.25; Cal/SG: 6 Jessie Stendel, 27-01.50; 7 Campbell Cognac, 26-08.75; 11 Kloe Jore, 24-08.75; 20 Brynne Colsch, 18-09.50.
Pole Vault: 1 Emily Ludwig, LaCH, 8-06.00.
Discus: 1 Becca Hoffman, Grand Meadow, 108-01; Cal/SG: 10 Breana VanGundy, 63-03; 15 Jessie Stendel, 51-02; 18 Brynne Colsch, 42-11; 19 Campbell Cognac, 42-08.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.