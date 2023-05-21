The Caledonia/Spring Grove track and field teams competed in the Chatfield Varsity Invitational Meet, on Thursday, May 18. Women Team Ranking: Saint Charles 107.50, K-M 87.50, Chatfield 29, Caledonia/Spring Grove 19. Men Team Ranking: Chatfield 88, Caledonia/Spring Grove 71.50, K-M 60.50, St. Charles 24.
Boys’ Results
100 Meter Dash: 1 Josh Beardmore, Cal/SG, 10.98; Other Cal/SG: 5 Jason Schock, 11.88; 6 Gabe Curley, 12.00; 7 Hunter Holland, 12.05; 8 Sylas Flatin, 12.06; 9 Jordan Tornstrom, 12.61.
200 Meter Dash: 1 Josh Beardmore, Cal/SG, 23.12; 4 Fischer Wait, 24.30; 5 Eric Mauss, 24.49; 7 Riley Peters, 26.43; 10 Lyle Myhre, 27.20.
400 Meter Dash: 1 Morgan Call, KM, 54.81; Cal/SG: 4 Riley Peters, 59.06; 7 Ryley Sanders, 1:01.69.
800 Meter Run: 1 David Obst, KM, 2:06.14.
1600 Meter Run: 1 David Obst, KM, 4:58.94.
110 Meter Hurdles: 1 Ben Eagle, KM, 17.40.
300 Meter Hurdles: 1 Keegan Patten, Chatfield, 43.94.
4x100 Meter Relay: 1 Chatfield, 44.22; 3 Cal/SG, A, 47.41 (JT Hammell, Owen Klug, Tristan Meyer, Ethan Stendel); 4 Cal/SG, B, 47.80 (Mason Foellmi, Jason Schock, Sylas Flatin, Mason Banse).
4x400 Meter Relay: 1 KM, 3:43.74; 3 Cal/SG, 3:56.12 (Eric Mauss, Lyle Myhre, Fischer Wait, Tysen Grinde).
4x200 Meter Relay: 1 Cal/SG, A, 1:37.68 (Lyle Myhre, Eric Mauss, Hunter Holland, Jason Schock); 2 Cal/SG, B, 1:40.05 (Mason Foellmi, Sylas Flatin, Tristan Meyer, Owen Klug).
High Jump: 1 Tysen Grinde, Cal/SG, 6-04.00; Other Cal/SG: Tied 2 Ethan Stendel, 6-02.00.
Pole Vault: 1 Keenan Christie, SC, J8-06.00.
Long Jump: 1 Josh Beardmore, Cal/SG, 20-07.00; Other Cal/SG: 2 Tysen Grinde, 29-06.00; 4 Hunter Holland, 17-08.50; 7 Owen Klug, 16-01.25; 8 Jason Schock, 15-04.50.
Triple Jump: 1 Tysen Grinde, Cal/SG, 39-04.50.
Shot Put: 1 Isaac Stevens, Chatfield, 41-09.50; Cal/SG: 5 Ethan Crouch, 37-05.50; 6 Brody Thesing, 36-00.00; 7 Weston Rask, 35-07.00; 8 Tyler Stendel, 35-06.00; 10 Tristan Meyer, 34-09.00; 14 Marshal Rohrer, 32-09.50; 17 JT Hammell, 30-11.00; 19 Landen Frauenkron, 29-06.00.
Discus: 1 Jordan Tornstrom, Cal/SG, 134-05; Other Cal/SG: 2 Mason Banse, 121-02; 7 Tyler Stendel, 100-02; 12 Marshal Rohrer, 93-00; 15 Ethan Crouch, 86-04; 18 Noah Staggemeyer, 80-01; 23 Weston Rask, 70-06; 24 Landen Frauenkron, 70-01.
Girls’ Results
100 Meter Dash: 1 Arabella Knudson, KM, 12.95; Cal/SG: Tied 7 Kloe Jore, Lexi Peters, 14.43; 12 Aften Myhre, 14.92; 17 Jessie Stendel, 15.25; 18 Aliyah Gantenbein, 16.28; 21 Brynne Colsch, 16.76.
200 Meter Dash: 1 Delaney Awe, KM, 27.52; Cal/SG: 2 Nicole Banse, 28.05; 10 Mariah Von Arx, 32.81; 12 Lexi Schuldt, 33.38.
400 Meter Dash: 1 Ellie Ask, KM, 1:02.83; Cal/SG: 3 Sienna Augedahl, 1:06.44; 10 Camryn Klug, 1:46.29.
800 Meter Run: 1 Mya Slavin, SC, 2:35.02; Cal/SG: 6 Kya Deck, 3:02.29; 7 Campbell Cognac, 3:03.89.
1600 Meter Run: 1 Ella Bakken, Chatfield, 5:55.50.
100 Meter Hurdles: 1 Claire Siebenhaler, SC, 17.94.
300 Meter Hurdles: 1 Claire Siebenhaler, SC, 51.32; Cal/SG: 7 Aften Myhre, 1:04.39.
4x100 Meter Relay: 1 SC, 53.01; 2 Cal/SG, A, 53.74 (Kloe Jore, Charlese Walk, Ayshia Gay, Nicole Banse); 5 Cal/SG, B, 57.59 (Mariah Von Arx, Lexi Schuldt, Breana VanGundy, Lexi Peters).
4x200 Meter Relay: 1 KM, 1:53.67; 3 Cal/SG, A, 1:55.46 (Ayshia Gay, Charlese Walk, Sienna Augedahl, Nicole Banse); 5 Cal/SG, B, 2:08.13 (Mariah Von Arx, Lexi Schuldt, Campbell Cognac, Lexi Peters).
4x400 Meter Relay: 1 SC, 4:24.96.
High Jump: 1 Arabella Knudson, KM, 4-10.00.
Long Jump: 1 Samantha Perez, SC, 15-04.25; Cal/SG: 3 Nicole Banse, 14-06.50; 6 Mariah Von Arx, 12-08.00; Tied 9 Breana VanGundy, 12-03.50; 12 Kya Deck, 11-05.50;
Triple Jump: 1 Abby Hoffman, SC, 29-09.50.
Shot Put: 1 Noelle Barclay, SC, 33-10.00; Cal/SG: 7 Campbell Cognac, 26-05.00; 10 Jessie Stendel, 25-00.00; 14 Kloe Jore, 23-00.00; 21 Brynne Colsch, 18-01.50.
Pole Vault: 1 Lydia Warmkagathje, SC, J8-06.00;
Discus: 1 Tayler Lamphere, KM, 94-07; Cal/SG: 8 Breana VanGundy, 67-09; 19 Brynne Colsch, 39-09.
