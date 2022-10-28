The No. 2 seeded Caledonia Warriors took on the No. 7 seeded Lewiston-Altura Cardinals at home on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament, cruising to a 47-0 victory.

The first points were scored early on by the Warriors. Owning the night, Eric Mauss (No. 24) scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, as well as a 53-yard touchdown run off a fumble return for the Warriors in the first quarter. Both extra points were attempted and made by Kyle Betchel (No. 11). 

