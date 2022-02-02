By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

It was a contest to see which team could out-work, out-score, and outlast the other in the first half of the Caledonia boys basketball game with P-E-M on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Warriors had possession first in the game, and Jackson Koepke got them started on scoring. The Bulldogs received a foul shot and tied up the score. Then they responded with a three-point shot. 

For those first few minutes, teams traded stats back and forth between shots, assists, attempted shots and turnovers. Caledonia took plenty of shots in the first half, but the ball couldn’t find the basket. Warriors battled hard for rebounds and second chances. 

Both teams matched speed, agility and scoring ability in an exciting first half.

The Bulldogs stayed nearly 10 points ahead in the first half. They certainly found ways to sneak around Caledonia’s defense as well.

Warriors Eli King, Ja’Shon Simpson and Koepke didn’t let the Bulldogs get too far ahead though. King contributed 22 points, Simpson with 17 points, and Koepke with 14 points. 

The turning point in the first half, just before halftime, saw points by Simpson and King catch up and overtake the score board. Halftime score was 29-24 with Warriors in the lead.

Warriors came back strong in the second half, racking up points and playing their game. P-E-M seemed to run out of steam and let the Warriors take off with the score. 

Final score was 71-43. 

Caledonia 71, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 43

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (43)

Baylor Hagen 2 P; Baden Fenton 5 P, 1 3-PT; Connor McGuire 11 P, 2 3-PT; Aeron Stevens 11 P; Peyton Schumacher 10 P, 2 3-PT; Kaiden Peters 2 P; John Evers 2 P.

CALEDONIA (71)

Chris Peiper 6 P; Eli King 22 P; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Jackson Koepke 14 P, 2 3-PT; Austin Meyer 4 P; Ja’shon Simpson 17 P; Caleb Conniff 2 P; Thane Meiners 4 P.

Halftime: CAL 29, PEM 24.

Free throws: PEM 6-12, CAL 7-11.

Three-point goals: PEM 5, CAL 2.

