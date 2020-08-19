By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Anticipation, nerves and surprise all led up to the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) decision to move football and volleyball to the spring season on Aug. 4.
Board members of the league voted to move football in a 13-5 vote and volleyball was moved in a 11-7 vote. Those two sports will still be allowed to have organized practices.
A boys and girls soccer season will still be held, but with a 30% reduction in competitions and 20% reduction in weeks. One to two games will be allowed per week. No postseason plans were announced yet.
Traditional spring sports like softball and baseball, track and field and golf will move to a brand new summer season from May until early July.
Caledonia High School Athletic Director Scott Sorenson said the decision took him by surprise.
“I fully anticipated that if schools were allowed to hold in-person classes, we would have our fall seasons,” he told the Argus in an email.
Though it’s not the most ideal situation for sports, Sorenson said he was happy the league found a way for all seasons to have a season and didn’t cancel any of them.
“It may not be ideal, but it is better than not having it all,” he said. “I am excited to watch our students perform again. It was a long spring without activities.”
The new task for both soccer coaches and Sorenson is eliminating five games from their season, as only 11 games are allowed now, instead of the normal 16. Sorenson was confident they could get it done.
A spectator policy has not been announced yet, but he said they are working on what will be allowed and options to stream the games on a YouTube channel.
Head football coach Carl Fruechte was disappointed in the league’s decision.
“I think it’s a mistake. I think we need to move on,” he said. “It’s less about playing football, than it is about the team being together and dealing with adversity.”
He still hoped the league would allow teams to practice throughout the fall. In the spring, practice begins March 17, he added.
Currently for fall, football and volleyball teams can start fall training sessions on Sept. 14 and end on Oct. 3, the league announced on Aug. 11. The first week has to include pre-screening to abide by COVID-19 guidelines, maintain social distancing and limit groups to 25 or less. Protocols for students and/or coaches who test positive or may have been potentially exposed to a carrier also must be in place.
If schools are in distance learning mode, practices are also limited to virtual contact as well.
