By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior volleyball team had a brief schedule last week, playing just one match.
On Thursday, September 16, Caledonia hosted St. Charles, defeating the Saints in straight sets, 25-11, 25-17, 25-19. Coach Scott Koepke said that he was proud of the team’s strong start and focus early on, and their ability to get that focus back to finish the match in later sets.
Sophomore outside hitter Logan Koepke had 10 kills, 17 digs, and served up a pair of aces. Senior middle hitter Sadie Treptow contributed 3 kills, 4 blocks. Senior middle hitter Grace Myhre had 4 kills, while junior middle hitter Paige Klug scored 3 kills and got 4 blocks. Junior libero Alexis Schroeder provided 17 digs. Junior setter Jovial King had 11 assists. Sophomore setter Emma Rommes had 9 assists, and served two aces.
The Saints were led by Lauren Deiger (7 kills).
“We have been working real hard on focusing on some important details,” Koepke noted. “The girls have been working very hard in practice and are getting better in a lot of important areas.”
The win improved Caledonia’s record to 8-2 overall, 6-0 in Three Rivers Conference play.
As this issue went to press, the Warriors were scheduled to host a strong team from Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday, September 21, at 7:15 p.m. Caledonia then travels to the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse (Burnsville) for the Showcase Tournament this Friday and Saturday, September 25-26.
Koepke said that “Wabasha Kellogg always has a competitive team and we are excited to go to the Showcase Tournament in Burnsville this weekend. It’s a tournament with teams that are all in Class AA. Midwest Volleyball Warehouse is a fun venue to play and it’ll be a chance to go up against some great teams.”
