By Brad Augedahl

Baseball Head Coach

aledonia Post 191 earned the #2 seed in the East and opened the sub-state playoffs with a home game vs the #7 seed St. Charles on July 14th.

 Thane Meiners got the start and kept St. Charles off the scoreboard until the 4th inning, where they pushed a run across and took a 1-0 lead. Caledonia was getting runners in scoring position every inning and putting pressure on St. Charles, but could not get a big hit to score any runs. The score still stood at 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Thane Meiners led off the inning with a sharp single to center, and Kyle Bechtel crushed a triple to the gap in right center to score Meiners and tie the game. After Gabe Morey was beaned, Hunter Goetzinger hit a long fly ball to right field and Bechtel would tag and score the winning run as Post 191 walked it off with a 2-1 win. 

Meiners dominated on the mound, allowing only the one run and striking out 15. Meiners also chipped in 3 hits and Drew Yahnke reached base in all 3 of his at bats.

 With the win, the Warriors advanced to host the #3 seed from the West side of the bracket, Adams on Saturday July 16th. 

Adams would strike first and score a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Post 191 answered immediately in the home half of the second. Gabe Morey started the inning with a single, Ben Stemper also hit a single and Tucker Ginther scored both runners with a triple to right field. Drew Yahnke then hit a deep fly ball to center to score Ginther as Post 191 was back in the lead. Brady Augedahl followed with a single, stole second and scored on a Thane Meiners base hit to push the lead to 4-2.

 Adams would have a big inning in the fourth as they plated 3 runs to take the lead back at 5-4. But Post 191 answered again, as Yahnke led off the home half of the inning with a single. Meiners and Kyle Bechtel followed with hits and Hunter Goetzinger would crack a double to score them both as Caledonia regained the lead at 7-5. Brady Augedahl hit a 2 out base hit in the fifth and Meiners launched a long home run over the center field fence on the next pitch for a 2-run HR and a 9-5 lead. Post 191 then scored 2 more in the 6th on hits by Bechtel and Hunter Goetzinger and Post 191 would claim the 11-7 win. 

Tristan Augedahl picked up the win, pitching 4 innings and striking out 10. Ayden Goetzinger pitched the final 3 innings to pick up the save. The offense banged out 15 hits on the day. Brady Augedahl had 3 hits, Meiners had 2 hits with the HR and Bechtel, Stemper, Morey and Hunter Goetzinger all had 2 hits each. With the win Post 191 will host Dover/Eyota on Tuesday July 19th at 6:00 at Memorial Field.

