Caledonia girls varsity basketball ran away from Fillmore Central Tuesday.
Defending its home court and fighting through an early injury, the Warriors showed out, dominating the Falcons 65-26.
Caledonia hearts dropped early on, as Alexis Schroder (No. 2) fell just minutes into the game. In obvious pain, Schroder had trouble putting weight on her left leg and was forced to lightly hop off the court, with assistance from the Caledonia trainer and coach. The crowd warmly clapped and cheered for Schroder as she exited the court.
With the Warriors down a prominent starter, the Falcons turned around an early 4-0 deficit and soon began to lead the game, 5-4. Caledonia continued to make good drives, but was unable to connect at the rim.
This would all quickly change, however, as Josie Foster (No. 11) stole the ball from the Falcons, resulting in an easy two points. Foster set the tone for the game, and the Warriors lead steadily grew from there.
The Warriors continued to maintain a fast tempo and led the Falcons 18-12 with 6 minutes left in the first half when, in a triumphant moment, Schroder subbed back into the game. Fired up, Schroeder came back strong and scored a breakaway layup just a few plays in. Schroeder was then fouled on a drive and found herself at the line, successfully sinking both her free throws.
The Warriors went on a run, holding the Falcons at 12 points, as Ava Privet (No. 4) sank two three-point shots back to back. A free throw from the Falcons eventually released the Warriors’ hold, but Kennedy Kruse (No. 21) quickly answered back for the Warriors, nailing another successful three-point shot with just two minutes left in the half.
The score at the half was 40-15 Caledonia.
Rested and recharged, the Falcons came back strong at the start of the second half. Caledonia was unable to score for the first five minutes. Play kicked up, however, as Privet sank yet another three-pointer. Caledonia then held Fillmore Central at 21 points, with the Falcons unable to score for six minutes.
For the icing on top, Aubrie Klug (No. 3) made a striking 3-point shot for the Warriors, with just 10 seconds left in the game.
Key players for the Warriors included Privet with 23 points, including six made three-pointers. Schroder, Foster, and Paige Klug (No. 5) all contributed eight points each. Paige Klug and Aubrie Klug both also made one three-point shot each.
Jovial King (No. 12) scored six points for the Warriors, whereas Elly Milde scored four points, and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) scored two points.
Caledonia dominated in three-pointers, overall, successfully sinking eight to Fillmore Central’s one. The Warriors’ free throws left something to be desired, however, as Caledonia only completed five out of an attempted 11.
Caledonia vs. Waukon
The Caledonia Warriors dug deep Thursday night, earning its first road win of the season. 57-53, in double OT against Waukon in Iowa. Down two starters in seniors Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) and Paige Klug (No. 5), the chips seemed down for the Warriors in the beginning. However, filling big shoes, sophomore Josie Foster (No. 11) was unrelenting for the Warriors and scored 21 total points, including four successful three-point shots.
Ava Privet (No. 4) and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) made a number of integral plays for the Warriors and scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Privet also sank one beautifully lined up three-pointer. Jovial King (No. 12) scored eight points, while Aubrie Klug (No. 3) had seven points.
In a back and forth game, Caledonia and Waukon were constantly knocking at each other’s doors. The score was 23-20 Caledonia at the half.
Aggressive play continued in the second half, as neither Waukon, nor Caledonia, would move an inch. Fans were on the edge of their seats as play went from overtime to double overtime, with lots of exciting actions on both ends.
Both Caledonia and Waukon worked the outside well, as each team managed to successfully nail six three-point shots. In the end, however, the game came down to free throws.
The Warriors went to the line four times and successfully sank seven of its eight attempted free throws. This was in stark contrast to Waukon, which was sent to the line seven times and only managed to successfully complete four out of an attempted 14.
Caledonia vs. Rochester
The Caledonia girls varsity basketball team lost on the road to Rochester Lourdes, 64-55. This loss dashed the Warriors’ three-game winning streak, breaking Caledonia’s then perfect record.
