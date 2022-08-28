warriors volleyball1.jpg

Emma Stemper digs for Caledonia.

The Caledonia volleyball team defeated Winona Senior High in straight sets, 25-23, 25-9, 25-16 on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The first set was tied 21-all before the Warriors took charge. But in set two, Caledonia took a commanding 20-7 lead on the way to victory, then shot out to a 15-4 lead in the third and final set.

