The Caledonia volleyball team defeated Winona Senior High in straight sets, 25-23, 25-9, 25-16 on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The first set was tied 21-all before the Warriors took charge. But in set two, Caledonia took a commanding 20-7 lead on the way to victory, then shot out to a 15-4 lead in the third and final set.
“I thought the girls had great effort and attitude throughout the entire match,” Warriors head coach Scott Koepke reported. “We learned some things defensively that will help us in the future. After only having seven practices, I thought the girls played some strong volleyball. We want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting the girls.”
Hitter Logan Koepke contributed nine kills for Caledonia, along with seven digs. Teammate Paige Klug added eight kills and nine digs. Liv Myhre added six kills, as did Emme Kittleson. Braelyn Lange had five kills. Emma Rommes and Kennedy Hanson got six digs each, while teammate Jovial King provided eight digs for the defensive effort.
King, Koepke, Rommes, and Annah Anderson each scored an ace from the service line.
Three servers were in double figures. Kittleson served fourteen times with just one error, and Klug served twelve times with a single error, while King served elevan times with no errors.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
