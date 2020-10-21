By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior volleyball team hosted Lewiston-Altura on October 15, defeating the Cardinals 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 16-25, 15-7).
“We were very proud of the girls and how they stayed in the match,” Caledonia head coach Scott Koepke reported. “In the middle part of the match the girls adjusted nicely to the L-A attackers. They were taking some strong swings and we were trying to move our block to get in front of their line of attack.
“Lewiston is also a strong serving team and we thought our passers held up well. I am also very proud of how our setters located in this match. Lewiston is always very well coached and we were very happy to have competed so hard against a very strong team.
“We learned a lot in this match that will help us continue to grow and improve.”
Caledonia scoring included 9 kills from Dana Augedahl, 8 from Sadie Treptow, 7 from Alysha Heaney, 6 apiece from Paige Klug and Logan Koepke, and 5 from Lyza Hoscheit.
Dig leaders were Koepke (21), Claire Buttell (13), Grace Privet (11), and Augedahl (10).
Much to the delight of spectators, there were several extended volleys during the tightly-contested match. Seven Warriors and nine Cardinals played in all five sets. The visitors logged a lessor hitting success percentage +0.079 to +0.167, but did manage to serve up 10 aces to Caledonia’s 2. Defensivly, the Warriors held the edge, totaling 90 digs to 79 for the visitors.
