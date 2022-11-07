Ness.jpg

Garrett Ness (No. 55) tackles for the Caledonia Warriors.
Eric Mauss (No. 23) runs for the Caledonia Warriors.

The Caledonia Warriors varsity football team took on the Chatfield Gophers on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kasson-Mantorville High School for the Section 1AA championship and a ticket to state.

Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) comes away with the ball for the Caledonia Warriors.

It was a defensive struggle all the way through, and in the end, it was Chatfield that knocked through a late field goals for a 10-8 win.

Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) comes away with the ball for the Caledonia Warriors.
2022 Owen Denstad (No. 20) runs for the Caledonia Warriors.
Lewis Doyle (No. 1) throws for the Caledonia Warriors.
Ethan Stendel (No. 12) throws for the Caledonia Warriors.
Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81) runs for the Caleodnia Warriors.
Eric Mauss (No. 23) runs for the Caledonia Warriors.
Owen Denstad (No. 20) protects the ball for the Caledonia Warriors.

