The Caledonia Warriors varsity football team took on the Chatfield Gophers on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kasson-Mantorville High School for the Section 1AA championship and a ticket to state.
It was a defensive struggle all the way through, and in the end, it was Chatfield that knocked through a late field goals for a 10-8 win.
No points were scored on either side of the field in the first half of the game. Play picked up in the second, however, as Chatfield scored on a 99-yard touchdown run, following up with an extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Picking up speed themselves, the Warriors quickly answered back, as they drove the length of the field to the goal line, and Ethan Stendel (No. 12) scored the 1-yard touchdown run. Caledonia decided to go for the lead in a tightly contested game, and the the two-point conversion run was attempted and made by Ayden Goetzinger (No. 81), giving the Warriors an 8-7 lead, which carried into the fourth quarter.
Chatfield eventually pulled ahead, however, as the Gophers made a 20-yard field goal late in the fourth, which would eventually seal the win.
Lewis Doyle (No. 1) completed three out of an attempted five passes for a total of 32 total yards for the Warriors, and Stendel completed four out of an attempted 10 passes for a total of 18 yards.
Goetzinger led the Warriors in rushing yards, with 78 total. Eric Maus (No. 23) followed closely behind with 28 yards, as did Doyle with 23 and Stendel with 15.
Caleb Conniff (No. 10) led the Warriors in receiving yards, with 39. Josh Beardmore (No. 4) and Owen Denstad (No. 20) also had 5 and 6 receiving yards respectively.
Graduating seniors for Caledonia include Tucker Ginther, Caleb Conniff, Kyle Betchel, Eric Mauss, Bronson Knutson, Simon Seymour, Alec Weinbender, Grant Ness, Garrett Ness, Connor Klug, Tyler Jennings, Jonah Dvorak and Ayden Goetzinger.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
