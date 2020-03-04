By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In the Section 1AA playoff opener last Thursday, Feb. 28, the Caledonia Warriors bounded over the Cotter Ramblers to a 95-42 win.
Warriors faced No. 8-seeded Rochester Lourdes on Monday, March 2 at the Rochester Civic Center. As that game was after press time on Monday, if the Warriors won, they will play either No. 13 Dover-Eyota or No. 5 St. Charles on Saturday, March 7, again in Rochester.
Thursday’s game started with a five-point lead for the Warriors within the first three minutes and the scoring didn’t stop there.
Fourteen Warrior players earned at least one score throughout the night and if they did not, they were vital in getting the ball to their teammates. It was almost too easy for the Warriors to steal the ball away, reverse course and toss it in the hoop.
Andrew Kunelius stole the ball and passed to Noah King for a score.
Elias Dvorak intercepted a Rambler pass and scored two points for the Warriors.
Sam Privet scored after a great offensive strategy by the Warriors, kicking the score up 25-2 with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
Ja’Shon Simpson recovered a score from Dvorak after his shot did not make the basket.
Devin Vonderohe scored after a steal from a Ramblers player, then more points followed by Noah King and Chris Pieper.
Cotter had a tough time scoring their own points, and with five minutes left in the first half, they had not yet broke 10 points.
Kunelius kicked the Warriors up over 50 points with three consecutive shots, all successful.
The last minute and a half was a joyride for the Warriors, as they went on a scoring streak featuring a few slam dunks by both Kings and scores by more Warriors, leaving the half time score at 68-20.
Cotter came back with a three-point goal after half time but it wouldn’t help them too much as the Warriors put on the speed and the points once again.
Austin Heaney saved the Warriors’ possession of the ball and got it to Dvorak for a score. Austin Meyer also scored two points on Thursday night.
Caledonia 95, Winona Cotter 42
No. 1 CALEDONIA (95)
Eli King 15 P; Casey Schultz 6 P; Austin Klug 6 P; Andrew Kunelius 12 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Heaney 6 P, 1 3-PT; Elias Dvorak 5 P; Jashon Simpson 8 P; Noah King 9 P, 1 3-PT; Tanner Conniff 6 P; Devin Voderohe 6 P; Sam Privet 8 P; Chris Pieper 4 P; Brody Johnson 2 P; Austin Meyer 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 68, COTT 20.
Free throws: COTT 4-7, CAL 14-17.
Three-point goals: COTT 8, CAL 3.
No. 16 WINONA COTTER (42)
Cale Beckman 7 P, 3 3-PT; Ethan Hesch 3 P, 1 3-PT; Connor Yocum 8 P, 1 3-PT; Payton Weifenbach 1 P; Charley Schroder 13 P, 3 3-PT.
