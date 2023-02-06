Caledonia vs. Cotter
In a close game, Caledonia girls basketball took home a road win against Cotter, 82-75, on Feb. 3.
Ava Privet (No. 4) led for the Warriors with 17 points total, including two successful 3-pointers. Josie Foster (No. 11) followed closely behind with 16 points. Alexis Schroder (No. 2) and Paige Klug ended the game with 15 points each. Like Privet, Schroeder and Klug were successful behind the arc twice.
Jovial King (No. 12) had eight points; Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) had five points; and Aubrie Klug (No. 3) had four.
The Warriors made it to the line multiple times, draining 20 out of an attempted 27 free throws, for a success rate of 74.1%.
Caledonia vs. Wabasha-Kellogg
Putting on a show, the Caledonia Lady Warriors beat Wabasha-Kellogg on the road, 65-21, on Jan. 31.
Alexis Schroder (No. 2) led for the Warriors with 16 points, including two 3s. Ava Privet (No. 4) and Paige Klug (No. 5) followed closely behind, both with 11 points, including three 3s each. Aubrie Klug (No. 3) drained one from deep, scoring 5 points total. Josie Foster (No. 11) also had 5 points.
Jovial King (No. 12) had four points, and Regan King (No. 13) had three. Kensey King (No. 0), Ariana Tostenson (No. 14), Kennedy Kruse (No. 21), Peyton Felton (No. 22) and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) were also contributors on the floor, each scoring two points.
Caledonia made four out of an attempted eight free throws, for a 50% success rate. The big difference was behind the arc, as the Lady Warriors made nine 3s, whereas Wabasha-Kellogg had none.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
