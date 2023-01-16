Caledonia vs. Triton

Dominating its home court 61-34, the Caledonia Lady Warriors basketball team won big at parents night against the Triton Cobras Thursday, Jan. 12.

Elenore Milde - 2023 cal girls basketball

Elenore Milde (No. 20) gives a rose and candy as gifts for parents night.
Alexis Schroeder - 2023 cal girls basketball

Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) dribbles for the Caledonia Warriors.
Aubrie Klug - 2023 cal girls basketball

Aubrie Klug (No. 3) defends for the Caledonia Warriors against the Triton Cobras.
Josie Foster - 2023 cal girls basketball

Josie Foster (No. 11) shoots for the Caledonia Warriors.
Jovial King - 2023 cal girls basketball

Jovial King (No. 12) tips off for the Caledonia Warriors against PEM.
Isabelle Schultz - 2023 cal girls basketball

Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) dribbles for the Caledonia Warriors.
Jovial King - 2023 cal girls basketball

Jovial King (No.12) shoots for the Caledonia Warriors.
Ava Privet - 2023 cal girls basketball

Ava Privet (No. 4) dribbles around PEM for the Caledonia Warriors.

