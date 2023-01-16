Caledonia vs. Triton
Dominating its home court 61-34, the Caledonia Lady Warriors basketball team won big at parents night against the Triton Cobras Thursday, Jan. 12.
The Lady Warriors got hot fast, putting up eight points before Triton even made it on the board. Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) landed a major 3 for Caledonia with eight minutes left in the first half, causing the Warriors’ lead to increase, 13-4. Though Triton was able fire up its bench, answering back with a successful 3 of its own and scored with 10 seconds left in the half, the Cobras were down by 10 at halftime.
Jovial King (No. 12) explosively kicked off the second half, scoring two straight buckets out of the locker room. Schroeder also managed to land yet another 3 for the Warriors with 15 minutes left.
Caledonia expanded to its largest lead of the night, 35-23, with 11 minutes left, with Kennedy Kruse (No. 21) draining a 3 for the Warriors. Ava Privet (No. 4) also splashed, making a 3 for the Warriors from way outside the arc.
With 5 minutes remaining, the Cobras stepped up, scoring two 3-pointers of their own. Despite the climb, however, Triton was unable to keep up with Warriors, with Caledonia pulling away for the 27-point win.
King led the Warriors with 21 points, followed by Schroeder with eight points, including two successful 3's. Privet had seven points, including one made 3, Foster (No. 11) had nine points, and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) had six points for the Warriors. In a proud moment, Hannah Myhre (No. 25) scored her first two points in the last 30 seconds of the game.
Caledonia vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millvile (PEM)
The Caledonia Lady Warriors rallied in the second half against PEM to win 63-51 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Play kicked off with a splash for the Warriors, as Ava Privet (No. 4) scored from behind the arc just 20 seconds into the game. Despite the ferocious start for the Warriors, the Bulldogs were able to pull ahead and maintain an early lead in the first half. PEM stole the ball from the Warriors four times in the first half, three of which resulted in points for the Bulldogs.
With nine minutes left in the half, the score was 26-8, PEM up by 18. Suddenly, moving into high gear, Alexis Schroder (No. 2) popped a floater from behind the arc for three. Privet followed just a few plays later with another fantastic 3-point shot.
Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson called a timeout following this streak of 3-pointers. Coming out of the huddle, Caledonia was able to hold the Bulldogs, while gaining steady transition at the rim.
Paige Klug (No. 3) also banked a 3-point shot with less than two minutes in the half, causing the Warriors bench to go wild.
The score at the half was 38-30, with PEM in front.
The second half started slow on both sides of the court. Neither team scored in the first three minutes. Jovial King (No. 12), broke this cold streak, however, scoring two points for the Warriors with 15 minutes left. Shortly after, Schroeder and Privet when on yet another hot streak, with both girls landing 3-point shots almost back to back.
Following the impressive display by the Warriors from behind the arc, the game hit another cold streak. The scoreboard remained stagnant at 41-38, with the Bulldogs up by three for over four minutes. This trend was broken by a bucket from Josie Foster (No. 11) for the Warriors.
Caledonia soon took the lead, which continued to climb, as the Warriors drew fouls and did just enough at the line. The Warriors made 13 out of an attempted 22, for a success rate of 59%. Privet also managed to nail another 3-pointer, as did Aubrie Klug (No. 3). Schroeder additionally sank two shots from the behind arc, causing the Warriors’ lead to expand to 58-51 with two minutes left. They only increased it from there.
Privet ran the court, landing four successful 3-point shots and putting up 20 points, total. Schroeder was an equally influential player, making five successful 3-pointers, often at crucial moments, and putting up 19 points. Foster also had 10 points and King 9 points.
Next, the Warriors take on the Dover-Eyota Eagles on the road Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
