In its first section playoff game, the Caledonia girls basketball team dominated the Cannon Falls Bombers, winning 57-40 at Caledonia High School on Feb. 24.
The Warriors, seeded No. 3 in the Section 1AA tournament, go on to play No. 6 seed Lake City in the quarterfinals. The winner of that game plays the winner of No. 2 seed Rochester Lourdes and No. 10 seed Dover-Eyota. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Goodhue is up against No. 8 seed La Crescent-Hokah and No. 4 seed Cotter Schools is up against No. 5 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
Caledonia came out swinging against Cannon Falls, controlling a fast paced game and instituting a full court press. Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) managed to steal the ball twice in the first few minutes. Schultz also converted a 3-point shot early on, as did Paige Klug (No. 5) and Josie Foster (No. 11).
Despite big cheers from the Cannon Falls bench and the Bombers making 3-pointers splash, the Warriors could not be stopped and remained ahead for almost the entire game.
Fouls were a major factor, as Caledonia players found themselves at the free throw line nine times, making 13 out of an attempted 19. This stood in contrast to the Bombers, who only found themselves at the line twice, making three out of an attempted five free throws.
Remaining vigilant, the Warriors were consistent rebounding and maintained possession of the rock, often turning failed attempts into successful shots at the hoop.
The second half started out slow, with a lot of back and forth down the court and not many successful baskets. This all changed, however, when Schultz connected at the rim for an easy two. Following Schultz, Klug also put up two.
Cannon Falls did not score for the first five minutes of the second but eventually generated some energy with a 3-pointer. Down by 20, the Bombers then went on a hot streak, quelling Caledonia on a 10-point run. The effort was too, little too late, however, as Foster got back in it with a 3-pointer, and Schraeder stole for a breakaway layup.
Klug and Foster also blocked shots from the Bombers, causing mass commotion from the Warriors' student section. Caledonia maintained a consistent double digit-lead throughout, cruising into the next round.
Caledonia takes on Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.