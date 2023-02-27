In its first section playoff game, the Caledonia girls basketball team dominated the Cannon Falls Bombers, winning 57-40 at Caledonia High School on Feb. 24.

The Warriors, seeded No. 3 in the Section 1AA tournament, go on to play No. 6 seed Lake City in the quarterfinals. The winner of that game plays the winner of No. 2 seed Rochester Lourdes and No. 10 seed Dover-Eyota. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Goodhue is up against No. 8 seed La Crescent-Hokah and No. 4 seed Cotter Schools is up against No. 5 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

