Winning 88-44, the Caledonia Lady Warriors continued to climb against Lewiston-Altura at home Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Play started out quick, with Isabella Schultz (No. 24) putting two on the board for the Warriors. Ava Privet (No. 4) also shined early on, landing a 3-point shot from way behind the line. Gaining speed, Lewiston-Altura responded to Privet with its own 3. This spark was not enough for the Cardinals, however, as the Warriors got back-to-back-to-back 3s from Paige Klug (No. 5), Privet and Alexis Schroeder (No. 2).

Paige Klug - 2023 Cal girls basketball

Paige Klug (No. 5) shoots for the Caledonia Warriors
Kennedy Kruse - 2023 Cal girls basketball

Kennedy Kruse (No. 21) drives for the Caledonia Warriors
Josie Foster - 2023 Cal girls basketball

Josie Foster (No. 11) drives for the Caledonia Warriors
Addison Fruechte - 2023 Cal girls basketball

Addison Fruechte (No. 1) shoots for the Caledonia Warriors
Jovial King - 2023 Cal girls basketball

Jovial King (No. 12) shoots for the Caledonia Warriors
Jessica Morrow - 2023 Cal girls basketball

Jessica Morrow (No. 23) dribbles for the Caledonia Warriors
Ava Privet - 1000 points

Caledonia senior Ava Privet is awarded a speciality basketball in honor of 1000 points scored on the court.
Cal girls basketball

Caledonia girls varsity basketball team signs posters following home win against Lewiston-Altura. 

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

