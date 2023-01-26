Winning 88-44, the Caledonia Lady Warriors continued to climb against Lewiston-Altura at home Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Play started out quick, with Isabella Schultz (No. 24) putting two on the board for the Warriors. Ava Privet (No. 4) also shined early on, landing a 3-point shot from way behind the line. Gaining speed, Lewiston-Altura responded to Privet with its own 3. This spark was not enough for the Cardinals, however, as the Warriors got back-to-back-to-back 3s from Paige Klug (No. 5), Privet and Alexis Schroeder (No. 2).
The Warriors displayed tremendous teamwork on the court, with Schultz making an impressive breakaway steal that allowed Nicole Banse (No. 15) to score for two. With eight minutes left in the first half, Privet continued to dominate, coming out of a timeout to tickle the twine with two threes in a row.
Schroeder also had back-to-back layups, putting the score at 39-15 Caledonia.
In a spirited moment, the Cardinals went on a run, scoring seven points with five minutes left in the first half. The Lewiston-Altura bench was soon silenced, however, as Privet threw a wild shot to Josie Foster (No. 11) in the paint for an easy two with just 30 seconds left in the first.
The score was 51-25 Caledonia at halftime.
Hitting a cold spell, the Warriors failed to connect at the basket in the second, allowing the Cardinals to build their energy and come out of the half with a fire, landing two successful 3-pointers and going on an 11-point run.
With the score at 56-36, the Warriors called a timeout to regroup and talk strategy. Despite fighting to the very end, the Cardinals were unable to make up the deficit, as the Warriors bench saw excitement in the last few minutes of the game.
Aubrie Klug (No. 3) not only nailed a 3-point shot, causing the Caledonia crowd to go wild, but Jessica Morrow (No. 23) also scored an impressive layup with only 15 seconds left. Arianna Tostenson (No. 14) also stole the ball for the Warriors with 10 seconds left, making for an easy two points to end the game at 88-44.
Privet led for the Warriors with 23 points, including seven 3s. Paige Klug walked away with 14 points, including two 3s, and Schroeder had 13 points, including one 3. Aubrie Klug had 9 points, including one 3; Foster had seven points; Jovial King (No. 12), Schultz, and Banse all had four points; Tostenson and Morrow had two each.
Caledonia made five out of six free throws for a success rate of 83.3%.
Post-win, Ava Privet was awarded a speciality basketball in honor of hitting 1,000 points against Dover-Eyota Jan. 16. The Lady Warriors also occupied a table, signing posters for fans after the game and handing out basketball-themed cookies to those in attendance.
Caledonia vs. St. Charles
The Lady Warriors crushed St. Charles, 70-17, in an away game Monday, Jan. 23.
Caledonia scored 41 points in the first half, running away from St. Charles, who only put up 12. Ava Privet (No. 4) led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Josie Foster (No. 11) and Jovial King (No. 12) both followed closely behind with 12 points each. Foster’s 12 also included one 3. Alexis Schroeder (No. 2) had seven points, including one 3 of her own.
Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) and Kensey King (No. 0) both had six points each. Kennedy Kruse (No. 21) and Aubire Klug (No. 3) had four points. Nicole Banse (No. 15), Regan King (No. 13) and Arianna Tostenson (No. 14) all had two points.
The Lady Warriors made five out of an attempted eight free throws, or 62.5%.
Caledonia vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Caledonia took to the road on Thursday, Jan. 16, beating La Crescent-Hokah, 63-41.
Alexis Schorder (No. 2) led for the Warriors with 14 points, including four successful 3s. Aubrie Klug (No. 3) saw lots of action on the court, walking away with 13 points, including one successful 3. Josie Foster (No. 11) was an influential player with 12 points, as was Paige Klug (No. 5) with 6 points, coming from two 3-pointers. Ava Privet (No. 4), Jovial King (No. 12) and Regan King (No. 13) all had four points each, whereas Kensey King (No. 0), Nicole Banse (No. 15) and Isabelle Schultz (No. 24) all had two points.
Caledonia completed seven successful 3s and had an 86% success rate at the line. This is in contrast to La Crescent-Hokah, who only made two out of an attempted seven free throws shots for 28.6%.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
