The No. 1 seeded Caledonia-Houston wrestling team achieved state status, as the team won the Section 1A championship against Chatfield 28-24 Saturday.

Hosted at the Mayo Civic Center, Chatfield started strong with 10 team points, as Javier Berg at 106 won by fall (0:58) over Aiden Burns, and Kaisen Johnson at 113 won by major decision (11-2) over Hunter Frank. At 120, Braxton Lange scored the first points for the Warriors, winning by major decision (11-1) over Ryan House and earning four team points.

