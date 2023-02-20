The No. 1 seeded Caledonia-Houston wrestling team achieved state status, as the team won the Section 1A championship against Chatfield 28-24 Saturday.
Hosted at the Mayo Civic Center, Chatfield started strong with 10 team points, as Javier Berg at 106 won by fall (0:58) over Aiden Burns, and Kaisen Johnson at 113 won by major decision (11-2) over Hunter Frank. At 120, Braxton Lange scored the first points for the Warriors, winning by major decision (11-1) over Ryan House and earning four team points.
Caledonia went on a big run from there.
Following the win from Lange, the Warriors responded at 126 with Gage Bartels scoring four team points, winning by major decision (11-3) over Tanner Ginther. Owen Denstad, at 132, won by technical fall (26-11) over Alden Pearson, earning five team points for the Warriors. At 138, Cory Scanlon scored three team points for Caledonia-Houston, winning by decision (4-2) over Ayden Miner, and Tucker Ginther at 145 won by major decision (14-5) over Ben Carrier.
The score was 16-14, with Caledonia up by two, when Carson Rowland at 152 tipped the scales in the Gophers' favor, winning by decision (12-9) over Isaac Blocker. At 160, Jack Dornack earned six team points for Chatfield, winning by sudden victory (5-3) over Simon Seymour. At 170, Thad Evans also scored four team points for the Gophers, winning by major decision (10-2) over Jacob Francis.
Down by eight as a team, Caledonia’s Eric Mauss explosively hit the mat, winning by decision (10-3) for the Warriors over Nathan Allen at 182. At 195, Aden Kulas also won by decision (5-1) over D’Andre Williams, cutting the Gophers' lead to just two.
With the score at 24-22 in favor of Chatfield, Warrior Ayden Goezinger, at 220, won a crucial encounter by tiebreaker (3-2) over Kail Schott. That allowed the Warriors' Grant Ness, at 285, to solidify the team victory with a decision (6-0) over Bralyn Burnett.
Caledonia-Houston was then able to let go of the nerves and celebrate a team entry in the state tournament. The big event takes place March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center. Before that, Caledonia-Houston wrestlers have the opportunity to qualify in individual weight classes via the individual section tournament still to come this month.
Caledonia-Houston vs. Dover-Eyota
On Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, the Caledonia-Houston wrestling co-op defeated Dover-Eyota, 34-29, in the Section AA semifinals.
Dover-Eyota scored the first points of the day with Bronson Shea earning 3 team points, winning by Decision (3-0) over Aiden Burns at 106. Caledonia could not be stopped, however, as Hunter Frank, at 113, scored 5 team points for the Warriors, winning by Technical Fall (17-2) over Devon Bye. At 120, Braxton Lange earned 6 team points for Caledonia, winning by Fall (4:44) over Carson Pierce. Tanner Ginther added to the Warriors lead, winning by Decision (8-6) over Caden Haag at 126. At 132, Owen Denstad also contributed, winning by Fall (1:50) over Brady Dessner.
Cory Scanlan at 138 earned 3 team points for the Warriors, winning by Decision (11-5) over Bolton Thesing. At 145, Tucker Ginther also scored 5 team points for Caledonia, winning by Technical Fall (19-4) over Damon Bye. Caledonia was up by 25 when Dover-Eyota stepped up. Brodie Kellen won by Fall (2:13) over Austin Swenson at 152. At 160, Gavin Gust won by Technical Fall (19-4) over Isaac Blocker and Landon Lehnertz, at 170, won by Decision (6-2) over Simon Seymour.
With the Warriors lead cut down from 25 to 10, Aden Kulas made his way to the mat, winning by Decision (2-1) over Andrew Wendt at 182. At 195, Eric Mauss also won by Decision (6-3) over Tayden Ludescher. Though Dover-Eyota won its last two matches, with Tyler Mix winning by Fall (5:35) over Tyler Jennings at 220 and, at 285, Jackson Duellmen winning Fall (0:24) over Brody Thesing, it was not enough and the Warriors took home the win.
Caledonia-Houston vs. Triton
The Caledonia/Houston wrestling co-op hosted the varsity Section AA quarterfinals at the Caledonia High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, where they beat the Triton Cobras, 64-12.
At 106, Aiden Burns got the Caledonia-Houston bench fired up early on earning 6 team points, winning by Fall (1:46) over Theo Kispert. Hunter Frank at 113 also earned 5 team points for the Warriors, winning by Technical Fall (15-0) over Alex Ortiz. Triton did not have wrestlers in the 120 or 126 weight categories, resulting in forfeit wins for Braxton Lange and Tanner Ginther. Forfeits are worth 6 team points.
At 132, Owen Denstad won by Fall (1:08) over Hunter Garness for 6 team points and Cory Scanlon, at 138, won by Technical Fall (17-2) over Guadalupe Martinez. Tucker Ginther at 145 also won by Fall (52.4) over Austan Adreon. At 152, Isaac Blocker earned 6 team points for the Warriors, winning by Fall (34.1) over Brayden Rohwer.
At 160, Triton earned its first 3 points of the night, with Owen Garness winning by Decision (0-1) over Simon Seymour. Liam Schlichting also made it on the board, earning an additional 3 points for the Cobras, winning by Decision (2-7) over Jacob Francis. Though, due to forfeit Eric Mauss earned 6 points for the Warriors at 182, Triton came right back, gaining 6 team points as, at 195, Christian Schrom won by Fall (7:09) over Tyler Jennings.
Despite the run for the Cobras, the Warriors lead continued to increase towards the end, as Ayden Goetzinger at 220 won by Fall (1:36) over Henry McMartin and, at 185, Garrett Ness won by Fall (56.2) over John Moening.
