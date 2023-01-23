Caledonia-Houston vs. Aquinas
In a close match, the Caledonia-Houston wrestling co-op fell to La Crosse Aquinas, 37-35 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
At 106, Roger Flege of Aquinas kicked off the meet, earning 4 points by Major Decision (13-4) over Aiden Burns. Adding to the lead, at 113 Jake Fitzpatrick scored 6 team points for Aquinas, winning by Fall (1:34) over Hunter Frank.
Answering back for Warriors, Braxton Lange, at 120 won by Fall (0.37) over David Ortmeier of Aquinas, earning 6 points for the Warriors. Tying the meet, Tanner Ginther at 126 also earned 4 team points for the Warriors, winning by Major Decision (9-1) against Marcus Klar of Aquinas.
Aquinas gained the lead again, as Waylon Hargrove at 132 won by Fall (2:40) over Cooper Allen. Fired up, Caledonia soon went on a run. Owen Denstad at 138 won by Major Decision for the Warriors over Trevor Paulson, earning 4 team points. At 145, Tucker Ginther scored 6 points for the Warriors, winning by Fall (1:01) over Jesse Penchi. Cory Scanlan, at 152, also won by Decision (4-1) over Zach Malin for 3 team points.
The score was 17-16, with Caledonia ahead by 1 when Robert ‘Tate’ Flege of Aquinas hit the mat, winning by Fall (3:19) over Austin Swenson at 160. Calvin Hargrove, also of Aquinas, won by Fall (0:28) over Bronson Knutson at 170. At 182, David Malin also won by Fall (0:56) over Caledonia’s Eric Mauss.
Despite Aden Kulas at 195 winning big by Fall (6:03) over Aaron Lepak and Grant Ness at 285 winning by Fall (4:08) over Aquinas’s Brogan Timm, the Warriors were not able to come back, as Tyson Martin of Aquinas won by Sudden Victory (5-3) over Ayden Goezinger at 220.
The final score was 37-35, Aquinas.
The wrestling Caledonia-Houston co-op has competed against 24 different schools and has a 19-5 record so far this season.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
