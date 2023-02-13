In an away meet Friday, Feb. 10, the Caledonia/Houston wrestling co-op successfully held Triton, walking away with a 67-6 win.

At 106, Aiden Burns started off strong, earning three team points for the Warriors, winning by decision (4-2) over Theo Kispert. Hunter Frank, at 113, was also a strong performer, winning by technical fall (17-1) over Alex Ortiz and scoring five team points for the Warriors.

