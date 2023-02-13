In an away meet Friday, Feb. 10, the Caledonia/Houston wrestling co-op successfully held Triton, walking away with a 67-6 win.
At 106, Aiden Burns started off strong, earning three team points for the Warriors, winning by decision (4-2) over Theo Kispert. Hunter Frank, at 113, was also a strong performer, winning by technical fall (17-1) over Alex Ortiz and scoring five team points for the Warriors.
Braxton Lange at 120 and Tanner Ginther at 126 both won by forfeit for the Warriors, earning six team points each. At 132, Owen Denstad won by fall (1:15) for the Warriors over Hunter Garness for another six points. Cory Scanlan at 138 also won by fall (0:01) over Guadalupe Martinez, as did Tucker Ginther, winning by Fall (2:25) over Cole Kodada. At 152, Isaac Blocker won by forfeit.
Triton scored its first points of the night, as Owen Garness at 160 won by decision (5-1) over Simon Seymour for three team points. At 170, Liam Schlichting also scored for Triton, winning by decision (11-6) over Aden Kulas.
At 182 and 220, Eric Mauss and Tyler Jennings both won by forfeit for the Warriors. Scoring five team points for the Warriors at 195, Ayden Goetzinger won by technical fall (19-1) over Christian Schrom. Finally, in the heavyweight category at 285, Grant Ness won by fall (0:56) for the Warriors over John Moening.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.