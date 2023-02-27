The whole Caledonia-Houston wrestling team had already qualified for the state tournament in St. Paul, but now eight team members will also wrestle as individuals at the highest stage. Qualifying for state were Hunter Frank, Braxton Lange, Owen Denstad, Cory Scanlon, Tucker Ginther, Isaac Blocker, Eric Mauss, Ayden Goetzinger and Grant Ness.

Overall, Caledonia-Houston had a phenomenal outing at the Section 1A tournament over the weekend. 

