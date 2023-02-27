The whole Caledonia-Houston wrestling team had already qualified for the state tournament in St. Paul, but now eight team members will also wrestle as individuals at the highest stage. Qualifying for state were Hunter Frank, Braxton Lange, Owen Denstad, Cory Scanlon, Tucker Ginther, Isaac Blocker, Eric Mauss, Ayden Goetzinger and Grant Ness.
Overall, Caledonia-Houston had a phenomenal outing at the Section 1A tournament over the weekend.
106 - Aiden Burns
Bye; won by decision (5-1) over Theo Kispert of Trition; lost by technical fall (16-0) 3:49 to Javier Berg of Chatfield; won by decision (3-0) over Parker Armagost of GMLOS; lost by decision (8-1) to Bronson Shea of Dover-Eyota.
113 - Hunter Frank (2nd place)
Bye; won by decision (7-5) over Lucas Erickson of Goodhue; lost by decision (8-2) to Kaisen Johnson of Chatfield; won by decision (10-3) over Braxton Wohlferd of St. Charles; won by decision (12-10) over Lucas Erickson; won by Decision (6-2) over Bryon Jacobson of Kenyon-Wanamingo
120 - Braxton Lange (1st place)
Bye; bye; won by decision (8-4) over Ryan House of Chatfield; won by decision (4-2) over Chris Cushman of Wabasha-Kellogg.
132 - Owen Denstad (1st place)
Bye; won by fall (0:38) over Timmy Hogfeldt of GMLOS; won by fall (2:54) over Alden Pearson of Chatfield; won by decision (9-3) over Bolton Thesing of Dover-Eyota.
138 - Cory Scanlon (1st place)
Bye; won by fall (3:02) over Will Killeen of Wabasha-Kellogg; won by decision (5-3) over Ayden Miner of Chatfield; won by decision (3-0) over Gavin Johnson of Kenyon-Wanamingo.
145 - Tucker Ginther (1st place)
Bye; won by technical fall (15-0) 1:44 over Austan Adreon of Triton; won by decision (3-1) over Beau Jaeger of Goodhue; won by decision (7-4) over Carson Rowland of Chatfield.
152 - Isaac Blocker (2nd place)
Bye; won by fall (1:54) over Dalton Pischke of GMLOS; won by decision (8-2) over Dillon Bartel of Kenyon-Wanamingo; lost by fall (1:45) to Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota; no contest against Bartall.
160 - Simon Seymour
Bye; won by decision (5-3) over Jeremiah O’Reilly of Goodhue; lost by decision (6-1) to Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota; won by decision (4-1) over Chace Kobs of St. Charles; local by decision (4-1) to Owen Garness of Trition.
170 - Aden Kulas
Bye; lost by technical fall (16-1) 4:48 to Landon Lehnertz of Dover-Eyota; won by decision (2-1) over Nathan Allen of Chatfield; lost by major decision (15-4) to Grant Reed of Goodhue; lost by decision (6-2) over Liam Schlichtin of Trition.
182 - Eric Mauss (2nd place)
Bye; won by fall (1:13) over Alex Burlingame of St. Charles; won by decision (5-2) over Jack Carlson of Goodhue; lost by fall (1:48) to Sail School of Chatfield; no contest against Carlson.
195 - Ayden Goetzinger (2nd place)
Bye; bye; won by decision (11-5) over Jackson Welsh of Dover-Eyota; lost by decision (9-6) to Titan Small of St. Charles; won by decision (3-2) over Carsyn O’Reilly of Goodhue.
220 - Tyler Jennings (5th place)
Bye; lost by fall (1:11) to Tyler Mix of Dover-Eyota; won by decision (5-0) over Aaron Hutton of Fillmore-Lanesboro.
285 - Grant Ness (2nd place)
Bye; won by fall (0:29) over Colten Gardner of GMLOS; won by decision (7-1) over Cooper Ferrie of Fillmore-Lanesboro; lost by fall (2:24) to Jackson Duellman of Dover-Eyota; no contest against Ferrie.
State
Caledonia, as a team, will compete in the state tournament March 3. The individuals will then compete March 4-5.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.