Freshman scores pair of wins
Freshman Ayden Goetzinger got a pair of wins for the Warriors at a December 20th triangular meet.

 Craig Moorhead The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia/Houston wrestlers traveled to Iowa on Thursday, December 19, taking on their host (Waukon) in a double dual meet. The Warriors defeated the Indians 62-9, with pins from Brandon Ross at 120, Tucker Ginther at 126, and Isaac Denstad at 160. Teammate Jack Strub also scored a technical fall. Waukon forfeited at seven weights (one of which was left open by both teams).

The following night, Caledonia hosted a triangular meet with Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton and Dover-Eyota. The Warriors defeated F-C 46-10, then lost a nail-biter against D-E, 40-37.

In the former match-up, Owen Denstad (106) and Simon Seymour (113) led off with pins, then Ross logged a major decision. Tucker Ginther (126) and Isaac Blocker (132) pinned their opponents, followed by a pin by Cale Anderson of F-C at 138. The Wolves also won a major decision at 145. Then Warrior Ayden Goetzinger defeated Orion Sass at 152. Isaac Denstad achieved a technical fall at 160, followed by a pin by teammate Jack Strub at 170. C/H forfeited 182, but F-C returned the favor at 195.  Both squads forfeited 220, then Aaron Francis of C/H pinned his opponent at 285.

In the nightcap, the visitors from D-E got a major decision at 106, but Caledonia bounced back at 113 with a decision by Seymour, followed by a major decision by Ross at 120, and a pin by Ginther at 126. Then the pendulum swung back as D-E wrestlers posted pins at 132, 138, and 145. C/H forfeited 152, then Goetzinger pinned his man while checking in at 160. D-E forfeited 170, and Strub pinned Tyler Mix at 182. D-E’s Gavin Dabelstein got a pin at 195, as did teammate Reece Lemke at 220. But Aaron Francis finished off the event with a pin of Spencer Welsh at heavyweight. 

